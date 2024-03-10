Starting from next March 15th the column bonus desk will reopen for businesses and professionals. This was announced by the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security, making it known that this instrument it will remain active for at least another three months with the intention of allowing the greatest possible number of potential beneficiaries to benefit from the economic contribution.

Figures and dates

After the first opening of the door, they are still available further 70 million euros. The new dates have therefore been announced: starting from Friday 15 March it will be possible to proceed with completing the application and sending it at the same time, while the deadline is scheduled for June 20th.

Stakeholders

“With the reopening of the office we want to give new development opportunities of electric mobility in the country, consistently supported by the PNRR and central to achieving the objectives of the PNIEC”, commented Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, Minister of the Environment and Energy Security. In the same note, the competent ministry recalls that the benefits are aimed at businesses of any size throughout the national territory and at individual professionals, for an amount equal to 40% of eligible expenses incurred after 4 November 2021 and subject to electronic invoicing.

The note from the ministry

“These (expenses, ed.) can concern purchase and implementation of charging infrastructure, including the costs of installing the columns, the electrical systems, the strictly necessary building works, the systems and devices for monitoring – it is read – The contribution covers, up to a maximum limit of 10% of the cost for purchase and installation, also the expenses incurred for the connection to the electricity grid and those for design, works management, safety and testing”.