Because the electric CLA and GLC can soon be ordered.

Good news for lease car drivers, more and more electric models are coming. Not so very long ago, a brand had at most one or two electric models in the showrooms.

In many cases it is already starting to become a nice fashion line. This is also the case at Mercedes-Benz, which has many electric alternatives to their current models with an explosive motor with the EQ line.

Electric CLA and GLC

There are now two alternatives. US dealers have recently been confirmed that they can get ready for a new electric CLA and a new electric GLC.

We’ll start with the electric GLC, because the attentive reader will say that it is already there in the form of the EQC. That’s completely right! A big difference is that the new Mercedes GLC class has been on the market for a while and that the EQC is still based on the old generation GLC. The new electric GLC will be the successor to the current EQC. Do you still get it?

The second car worth mentioning is the electric Mercedes CLA. This car will have to be a direct competitor to the Tesla Model 3. We are curious to see how Mercedes adapts to larger panel gaps and simpler finishes. No kidding: the model focuses on the same target group as the Model 3.

New naming?

By the way, you will have noticed that Mercedes talks about the electric GLC and not the EQC. This could be a coincidence, but it could also mean that the brand will soon switch to a new name strategy, namely the one they always had. Cars then keep their name, but ‘coincidentally’ are electric. Eventually, the electric models will gain the upper hand in a range. It is then a bit strange to underline the EV models in terms of name.

Then you better work on the ‘Paria’ model line for cars with an internal combustion engine. Mercedes-Benz does confirm that they will continue to make combustion engines for a while, to the horror of many environmentalists. Das Haus can continue to make a profit on cars with ICE and so far they sell many more regular cars than EVs.

