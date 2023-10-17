The fourth generation of Citroen C3 had its world premiere in Paris. For the first time, it is a fully electric version with a low price that will remain below 25,000 euros in all the European markets where it will be sold. Various distinctive elements and the use of cost-reducing technologies have contributed to achieving the objective of launching a car on tap from the democratic price list. After telling you what the new Citroen e-C3 looks like in person, here are 5 things to know about the Double Chevron electric.

1. Born on the Smart Car platform

The new Citroen C3 was born onSmart Car architecture, a platform previously used in South America and India and which helps keep design costs down. This is a variant of the CMP and eCMP, the two bases used for most of the now former PSA models and also for the new Stellantis models such as the Jeep Avenger and Fiat 600.

2. On Citroen C3 the influences of Oli

There Oli concept car it inspired several distinctive features of the new Double Chevron electric, with the alternation of horizontal and vertical lines, the new logo but also the three-element light clusters. The prototype also comes with a flat and reduced bonnet, with a particular inclination of the rear window to improve visibility and brightness of the passenger compartment.

3. Fourth generation electric

Under skin the new e-C3 It boasts a powertain consisting of an 83 kW (113 HP) electric motor and a 44 kW LFP (lithium-iron-phosphate) battery that guarantees a range of 320 km on a single charge. To recover the travel range, compatibility with infrastructures up to 100 kW allows you to recharge from 20 to 80% in just 26 minutes. The performance speaks of a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 11 seconds and a maximum speed of 135 km/h.

4. No instrument cluster on Citroen C3

The new generation of the French compact car integrates the cluster and the Head-up Display in a single solution which thus avoids duplicating the driving information. This is a browned strip positioned at the base of the windshield where we find all the essential information.

5. Low price

The new electric Citroen C3 will arrive on the market in the second quarter of 2024, with a price for Italy set at 23,900 euros, thus reaching the objective set by the Stellantis group of having an EV below the 25,000 euro threshold. A second electric version will then arrive in 2025 with a range of 200 km and a price list of 19,000 euros.