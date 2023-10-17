The new one officially makes its world premiere in Paris Citroën e-C3, the fourth generation of Double Chevron’s B-segment compact car which will arrive on the market in 2024 with a fully electric generation that aims to democratize the EV market thanks to a highly competitive price. The new electric Citroen C3 will in fact have a price of 23,900 euros which will even drop to 19,900 euros in 2025 with a second version with reduced autonomy and will be the first car from the Stellantis group with LFP, Lithium-Iron-Phosphate batteries. We went to France to see the new Citroen e-C3 up close, here’s what the new B-segment city car from the transalpine brand looks like in person.

The dimensions of the new Citroen C3

The style of the new electric Citroen C3 is inspired by the design elements introduced by the Oli concept car presented during 2022. It is only 4.01 meters long, 19 mm more than the previous generation and 1.76 meters wide (+6 mm), with the wheels pushed to the edges of the floor to maximize habitability. The new generation is also taller, 1.57 meters with 163 mm of ground clearance which gives it an almost SUV look.

Exterior design

The decisive and innovative look highlights the vertical and horizontal elements that characterize the shapes of the fourth generation of the French compact car: the front is higher, with a vertical orientation, incorporating the new oval logo with the Double Chevvron which is placed right in the center , with horizontal grilles in glossy black on both sides. These represent an interpretation of the Chevrons that recalls architectural forms. The optical signature is very distinctive, with another clear reference to the Citroen Oli thanks to the three-level layout with vertical and two horizontal bars that resemble blades. The bonnet is short, horizontal with sculpted surfaces so as to stand out when hit by light. The more vertical and wider windscreen already makes the passenger compartment bright, while improving visibility. On the sides, however, we find the belt line which ideally unites the front and rear with the light clusters. In the door panels there are small creases that attract the play of light. At the rear we find a horizontal decorative strip in glossy black, with a motif similar to that of the front and which goes alongside it Citroen’s oval logo. The rear light clusters are located at the corners of the bodywork, with two horizontal bars and one vertical, as well as at the front end. The squared bumper improves aerodynamics and accentuates the road presence of the new Citroen e-C3. The rims can be 16 or 17″, in steel or diamond alloy. There are five body colors available, Banquise White, Montecarlo Blue, Elisir Red, Mercury Gray and Black Perla Black, with the possibility of having a contrasting black or white roof. On this car we also find the new Citroën Advanced Comfort suspension, with two hydraulic end stops that allow optimal adjustment and better absorption of the roughness of the asphalt.

Interiors

The interiors of the French electric introduce the new concept of C-Zen lounge, an innovative, spacious and well-equipped interior. The French company has reimagined the dashboard, with a horizontal layout, which embraces the entire vehicle and is delimited by vertical air intakes, a distinctive element of the transalpine brand. You immediately notice the division into two levels, with the lower part covered with a fabric similar to that of the sofas, called Sola Design. No classic instrument panel, with the new Citroen e-C3 which uses the new Head-Up Display capable of projecting driving information onto a glossy black section in the lower part of the windscreen. In this way we avoid duplicating the information, all present in the same point in order to avoid distractions. In the center of the dashboard we find the floating touch display of the infotainment system, a 10.25″ screen tilted towards the driver for ease of use. With your smartphone it is then possible to access some multimedia functions via the “My Citroen Play with Smartphone Station” system with a dedicated App for the entry level versions. Also new is the compact multifunction steering wheel, smaller and adjustable in height and tilt. On-board comfort is also guaranteed by the new Citroën Advanced Comfort seats equipped with additional foam to be more comfortable even on long journeys. The trunk has a capacity of 310 litres.

The powertrain and battery of Citroen C3

The new electric Citroen C3 is based on the Smart Car platform, a variant of the CMP and eCMP that made it possible to cut design costs. The powertrain consists of an 83 kW (113 HP) engine combined for the first time with a LFP battery pack (lithium iron phosphate) 44 kWh offering a range of up to 320 km in the WLTP cycle. The new Citroen e-C3 is compatible with direct current infrastructures up to 100 kW, thus allowing it to go from 20 to 80% of capacity in 26 minutes. As regards traditional charging, with a 7 kW column you can go from 20% to 80% in 4 hours and 10 minutes while it takes 2 hours and 50 minutes with a power of 11 kW. The performance speaks of a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 11 seconds and a maximum speed of 135 km/h. A version with a 200 km range will also arrive in 2025.

The ADAS

Wide range of equipment ADAS, with the safety and driving assistance package which includes the Active Safety Brake with pedestrian and cyclist recognition, the Active Lane Departure Warning System, the driver attention detection system, the Coffee Break Alert, the road signs, automatic high beam adjustment, parking sensors. As regards connectivity, the E-Routes app and E-Remote are available to remotely control pre-climate, battery charging status or show the location of the vehicle.

Release date and price of the new Citroen C3

The compact car from the French Stellantis brand aims to challenge the B-segment city car market by combining a competitive price list with a complete and very simple offer with only two setups, You and Max, both able to offer a wide range of standard equipment. The new C3 will thus seek to continue the best-selling tradition of this model, which has sold 5.6 million units worldwide since the launch of the first generation in 2002, representing 29% of the French brand’s sales volume in Europe. There new Citroen C3 It will arrive in the second quarter of 2024 and will be produced in Europe at the Stellantis plant in Trnava, Slovakia with a price starting from 23,900 euros.