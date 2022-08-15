In the first half of 2022 BYD made a historic overtake on Tesla on the global electric car market. By sending out a very important signal: the onslaught of Chinese carmakers has started. And it is also well underway, especially in certain areas of the globe, let’s think of Europe. Many Chinese brands have exploited the Norway, which for detachment is the greenest car market in the world if you compare the electricity sold to the number of inhabitants, to make their entry into the Old Continent. And now they aim to expand as much as possible.

As highlighted by Il Fatto Quotidiano, the numbers arriving from individual European markets in the first seven months of the year speak Chinese. Let’s start from Norway, where the Chinese car manufacturers (or with Chinese participation) reached nearly 13% between MG, Volvo, Polestar and BYD. Moving to the United Kingdom, it can be seen that MG alone, up 76% since the beginning of the year, has exceeded 3% of share. Good results also for what concerns Germany, the largest European market in terms of the absolute number of electric cars marketed: if we also take into consideration Lynk & Co, which like Volvo and Polestar is attributable to the Geely group, the penetration of Chinese brands it is very close to 2%. Competitive prices and respectable autonomy: these are the two main strengths of Chinese electricity, which thus manage to break through the market by gaining market share over market share.

As mentioned, he is leading this Chinese revolution in Europe BYD, which has already ceased the marketing of vehicles with internal combustion engines since last March, taking the position of the most successful purely electric brand by the end of the year, given the excellent results achieved so far. And pay attention to NIO: in Norway, the Chinese brand has installed the first four-minute battery change stations, an interesting solution that can push more and more customers towards their electric ones.