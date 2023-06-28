Stellantis announced the launch of Free2Move Charge, a complete charging and energy management ecosystem for car owners electric vehicles. This ecosystem is designed to enable convenient and accessible vehicle charging in different situations: at home, at work and while traveling. The new initiative starts in North America e later also in Europe and is managed by Stellantis Charging & Energy Business Unita division created to focus specifically on charging and energy management in the automotive sector.

Electric charging at home

The first pillar is Free2Move Charge Homewhich focuses on supporting private customers with the installation, financing and warranty of home charging systems.

Free2Move Charge offers solutions for charging at home, at work and on the go

This offer includes not only the charging cables approx and the Wallboxbut also cutting-edge solutions under development, such as Vehicle to Home And Vehicle to Grid, which enable advanced energy management. Among the innovative features are the solution touch free wireless and the robotic induction loading.

Electricity charging for companies

The second pillar is Free2Move Charge Business, which offers itself as a platform one stop shop for charging and energy services aimed at companies.

This offer includes support introductory, cost estimation of initial and future management, correct sizing of the charging infrastructure, installation, maintenance and access to public charging points during business trips.

Electric charging on the go

The third pillar is Free2Move Charge GOwhich grants users access to a vast network of public charging points worldwide thanks to partners in different regions. These charging points will be accessible via a payment system and will offer 24/7 support.

Free2Move Charge creates a complete charging ecosystem

Furthermore, Free2Move Charge GO will gradually introduce new services, such as “Plug and Charge“, reservations, loyalty programs, subscriptions, prepaid packages and the ability to request a service charge at a specific location when necessary.

Stellantis electric charging app

Free2Move Charge will use the power of Stellantis Energy Cloud to integrate intuitively with the official apps of the car brands involved and with the platform STLA SmartCockpitwhich will be launched in 2024.

Free2Move Charge integrates easily with all the official apps of the Stellantis brands

This integration will provide drivers with optimized routes and charging recommendations customized according to their actual uses and needs. The ecosystem will exploit themachine learning (AI Learning) to constantly improve knowledge of the individual charging experience.

