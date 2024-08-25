If you own aelectric car or hybrid and you live in the Lazioto Rome or in the vicinity of the Capital you need to know the concessions reserved for these electrified cars in the city.

Electric car concessions in the city of Rome, ZTL and parking

THE’electric car (like the Renault Scenic in the opening photo)in addition to not paying the stamp duty for the first 5 years (and subsequently reduced), enjoys other benefits such as the possibility of park for free in paid parking lots (the ones with the blue stripes, to be clear) and above all enter into ZTL zones free of charge even when the crossing is active with limited traffic where other cars without permission cannot circulate.

You should also know, very importantly, that to take advantage of the concessions like theaccess to ZTL zonesenter into the crossings or parking on the blue lines with yours 100% electric car (or hybrid), the license plate must be registered in the database of Roma Servizi per la Mobilità Srl otherwise you will receive a nice fine at home!

To take advantage of these benefits it is mandatory to register the license plate online. Let’s see how to make the request from Single Digital Desk with the SPID and the CIE and obtain the permit which has an indefinite expiration date.

Rome ZTL gate active, electric cars enter without problems at zero cost.

Can I drive an electric car in the ZTL in Rome? And a hybrid?

The answer is YESyou can drive around with theelectric car inside the ZTL zones being a vehicle with exclusively electric traction. The hybrids however CANNOT enter the ZTL zones for free when the crossing is active with limited traffic where 100% electric cars can travel.

Can I park an electric car in the blue-striped parking lots in Rome? And the hybrid one?

YES, the answer is positive both for owners of electric and hybrid cars: you can park for free with a hybrid and electric car in parking lots with blue stripes. This is provided for by the current legislation (DGC 257, 281 and 299 of 2008) which also reserves the right to owners of passenger cars hybrid traction the right to park for free in all paid areas (so-called blue lines), managed by Atac and where parking meters are installed. It is not necessary to display any identification tag: to exercise the right to free parking in these areas, simply insert the license plate through the Single Digital System (using only the SPID or CIE user). Following registration, the vehicle will be authorised and Atac traffic wardens will be able to verify this right during the check.

There is no need for any explicit marking or authorization: all vehicles at vehicles with exclusively electric traction can circulate freely in the restricted traffic zonesWhile Electric and hybrid cars do not pay for parking on blue stripes automatically.

ZTL permit for electric cars and parking with blue stripes: how to request it?

From the 2022 Registration is carried out exclusively by Single Digital Deskusing the SPID and the CIE (electronic identity card). The credentials used previously are no longer active. In any case, the authorizations already obtained previously will remain valid and it will not be necessary to make a new application.

The permit to enter the ZTL in Rome with an electric car is requested online by registering the Vehicle registration plate on the portal of Rome Mobility in the “Electric/hybrid/hydrogen vehicles” section.

Access to the Hybrid Electric and Hydrogen Vehicles service of the Municipality of ROME

How to enter the license plate of an electric or hybrid car in the municipality of Rome

Now that you have registered you can log in to enter the your license plate choosing in the appropriate form on the same site. You will arrive at the option where you choose “Authorize single vehicle” or “Authorize multiple vehicles“.

Choose “Authorize single vehicle“.

Electric or hybrid car authorization on the mobility portal of the Municipality of Rome

You move on to the next screen with the license plate option, choosing between “Italian license plate” or “foreign license plate”

screen with the license plate option, choosing between “Italian license plate” or “foreign license plate”

In the next screen you can choose the Vehicle type (motor vehicle, truck or motorcycle), theStart of permit validity and obviously the license plate.

Final form where to insert the license plate of the electric or hybrid car

If the license plate is already entered, you receive the message: “The vehicle you entered appears to already be associated with a valid permit.”

To confirm your registration, you will receive an email with this content following the request we made for the electric Renault Scenic with license plate GW220 GA:

CONFIRM authorization for electric vehicle registered GW220GA

Dear XXX YYYY,

We inform you that the authorization for access to the ZTL of Rome Capital and parking

free in the tariff areas required for the electric traction vehicle with license plate GW220GA,

has been APPROVED with effect from 08/25/2024 and with unlimited expiry.

Best regards

Roma Mobility Services SRL

Mobility Services Directorate

In the past, to be able to drive freely and for free in the restricted traffic zones of Rome with an electric car, it was necessary to carry out a request via email ATTACHING a photocopy of the vehicle registration document. Following the request for access to the ZTL, the electric car was authorized without issuing any paper permit. The email address to which the request had to be sent was: [email protected]

The new electric Mazda MX-30 set in Rome St. Peter’s Basilica

