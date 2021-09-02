The Chinese telephony giant Xiaomi launches into the world of EV electric cars, with a total investment of 10 billion dollars over the next 10 years. This is an announcement, with China confirming itself in the front row for the spread of electric vehicles globally.

Xiaomi will soon make his e-car, a smart electric car a autonomous driving.

Xiaomi e-car self-driving electric cars

Xiaomi from smartphones to cars. Already at the end of March, the Chinese giant by the voice of its CEO Lei Jun had announced its entry into the world of EV electric vehicles and in September formalized its commitment by announcing a mega investment of 10 billion over the next 10 years, for the realization of his first e-car self-driving.

Xiaomi new electric car division

In this new business Lei Jun he will lead the team dedicated to the development and production of EV vehicles, with the aim he says of revitalizing the automotive industry and innovating its potential development. On July 28, Lei Jun recruited talent for the autonomous department on Weibo.

On August 25, during the Q2 2021 financial results conference, Wang Xiang, Partner and President of Xiaomi, said he felt the boundless passion of the automotive sector for Xiaomi, as the company has received over 20,000 curriculum. Xiaomi EV has carefully selected the talents and has formed a team of approx 300 employees.

Lei Jun, Xiaomi CEO has announced an investment of 10 billion dollars in the world of electric cars

During the 5 months from the announcement of the initiative to the official registration of the company, the Xiaomi EV team conducted an enormous amount of user research and industrial chain checks, with more of 2,000 interviews and visits to more than 10 industry partners and colleagues, continuing to advance the definition of the EV product and team training.

Additionally, on August 25, Xiaomi announced the acquisition of an autonomous driving technology company by the name Deepmotion Tech. This is because the group has begun to focus on delivering automotive-related technologies and talent. Currently there are 16,000 engineers in Xiaomi and its R&D expenses were almost RMB 10 billion in 2020.

Xiaomi autonomous driving

Meanwhile, Xiaomi has announced a record turnover and a growth in profits of the group in the latest results of Q2 2021. In the second quarter of 2021, the total turnover of Xiaomi was of RMB 87.8 billion, with an increase of 64.0% over the previous year; the adjusted net profit for the period was 6.3 billion RMB, with an increase of 87.4% compared to the previous year. Total revenue and adjusted net profit both hit record highs in the quarter.

On the strength of its record turnover, Xiaomi launches into the world of self-driving electric e-cars

In addition, Xiaomi EV quickly completed team training, and has invested heavily in key autonomous driving technology and officially registered Xiaomi EV Company Limited. A series of results have shown that after 5 months of preparation, the best Xiaomi ever is ready to embark on a new journey and the future performance of Xiaomi EV will meet all expectations.

It might interest you, indeed I recommend it!

👉 ELECTRIC CARS video tests

👉 How much does it cost to recharge the electric car

👉 All about charging electric cars

The tests of new electric cars!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

👉 EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

💥 I notify: to stay updated and receive latest news on your mail subscribe to the automatic Newsauto newsletter HERE.

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM!