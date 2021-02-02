Electric cars WSJ: Tesla Invites About 135,000 Cars to Inspect US for Touch Screen Security Fault

The electric car manufacturer’s inspection request applies to certain S and X cars.

American electric car manufacturer Tesla is calling for an estimated 135 000 Model S and Model X cars to be inspected due to touch screen problems in cars, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reports.

The U.S. Highway Traffic Safety Administration called for an inspection request last month. According to it, car touch screens could be in a malfunctioning state if the memory space becomes full.

These effects may be reflected in defrosting, turn signals and driver assistance functions, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Authorities it is estimated that the concern concerned about 158,000 cars, including Model S models made between 2012 and the first half of 2018 and Model X cars made between 2016 and 2018.

The reason for the difference between the number of cars to be inspected and the number of potentially defective cars was not immediately determined, WSJ says. Tesla said that while it disagrees with the authorities, it will invite the cars to be inspected to ensure a better experience for its customers.

“It is economically, if not technically unsustainable, to expect such components to be designed to last the entire life of a vehicle,” Tesla said in a letter to WSJ.

Tesla Last year, it delivered about half a million cars to the market, of which about 40 percent went to the United States, according to Motor Intelligence analysis firm.

It is not yet known whether the inspections will cover cars sold in Finland and Sweden. Tesla’s Nordic Communications Manager Maria Lanz tells HS that Tesla will be in touch with its European customers later this week.