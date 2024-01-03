Car incentives, up to 13,750 less to buy an electric one

With the increase in incentives for the purchase of zero emission vehiclesthe market of electric cars becomes more and more tempting. The new incentives, aimed at encouraging the transition to cars ecologicalprovide notable discounts for those who opt for an electric car.

Without the need to scrap a used vehicle, the buyer can enjoy a discount of 6 thousand euros on the purchase of an electric car. This incentive grows to 7,500 euros if theISEE of the family is less than 30 thousand euros.

For those who instead choose to scrap a vehicle Euro 4, the incentive reaches 9,000 euros, further increasing to 11,250 euros if there is a reduction in the ISEE. In the case of cars Euro 3, the discounts rise to 10,000 euros and 12,500 euros with reduced ISEE. Deliver a vehicle Euro 4 can lead to a maximum discount of 11,000 euros, which becomes 13,750 euros with a reduced ISEE.

For cars completely electricalthe price cannot exceed 35,000 euros, while for hybrid the limit is 45,000 euros, and for other cars, the ceiling is 35,000 euros.

But how much do you save? Fiat 500e under 26,000 euros

But ultimately, how much do you save with the new incentives? Doing the sums, always considering that prices can vary based on the dealer and the region in which they are purchased, in case you want to buy the new one Electric Fiat 500 (around 35 thousand euros), scrapping a Euro 2 and having an ISEE under 30 thousand euros, you would pay “only” 21,250 euros. Large discount even without scrapping, but with the same ISEE, worth 11 thousand euros. In this case, you would only have to pay 24 thousand euros.

Wanting to buy one instead Jeep Avengeramong the best-selling electric cars in 2023 with a value of around 34,000 euros, scrapping one Euro 3, but this time having an ISEE higher than 30 thousand euros, you would save as much as 10 thousand euros. If, however, the ISEE were to be reduced, then the advantage would be 12,500 euros, lowering the price of the machine to around 27 thousand euros. Not a bad deal at all.

Looking instead at the least advantageous option, having a ISEE above 30 thousand euros the savings would be 9,000 euros by scrapping one Euro 4. In case we wanted to buy one Dacia Spring (around 25,000 euros), the price would therefore drop to 16 thousand euros.

While for hybrids…

In case we wanted to buy instead a hybrid car, the conversation changes. First of all for the maximum price ceiling, which can reach 45 thousand euros against 35 thousand of the electric car. Without scrapping, if we wanted to buy one Toyota CHR (around 32 thousand euros), we would spend around 28 thousand euros with a ISEE above 30 thousand euros, while we would spend around 27,000 instead with a reduced ISEE.

Wanting to try to simulate the maximum savings, therefore giving away a car Euro 2 and having a reduced ISEE, if we wanted to buy the latest model of Alfa Romeo Tonale we would pay approximately 32 thousand euros from the previous 42 thousand with a net saving of ten thousand euros.

