If you want to be fashionable with a electric car but you don’t want to spend so much money, then the next option is for you, it is a famous SEV model that is already available in Mexico and that you can acquire with an automobile loan.

First tell you what is presented in three versions different, the model is the E-WAN Cross 230 and you buy it from $299,300 pesos, while its second version is the E-WAN Cross Lite with a value in the automotive market from $385,900 pesos.

Finally, the most equipped version is the SEV E-WAN Cross Bold purchased at any of its distributors starting at $415,900 pesos. It is a Chinese-Mexican vehicle When you buy it, it gives you a 5-year or 500,000-kilometer warranty.

It is promoted as a comfortable electric vehicle, with cutting-edge technology and an attractive design, with a cheerful touch that is distinguished by its multiple colors: mint green, red, jade green and white. Now let’s get to an interesting point, How long does it take to charge your battery?

Electric cars: How long does the cheapest car on the Mexican automotive market take to charge its battery. Photo: SEV

He SEV E-WAN Cross allows you a fast charge to obtain battery from 20% to 80%, in an approximate time of 80 minutes. So you can continue on your way, the mini SUV that offers you a travel performance of up to 300 kilometers (NEDC) per battery charge.

What did you think of this SEV electric car? We tell you that it comes equipped with front airbags, an intelligent anti-lock braking system, as well as reverse camera. Its measurements are: 3,695 mm long, 1,685 mm wide and 1,600 mm high, this for the 230, while the other two versions are only 2 centimeters less high.

The wheelbase of the three versions is 2,410 mm, it is a 5 door 4 seat mini SUVas well as a keyless start system and aluminum alloy wheels. In its first two versions, cloth seats, while the third comes with synthetic leather seats.

The driving modes are: Sport, Eco and Standard Comfort. So there you have as much data as possible so that you can calmly think about whether it is a car that you would like to drive, remember that you can purchase it in cash or through a car loan.