In December 2019, the EU declared its intent to reduce emissions greenhouse gas emissions from road vehicles by 90% by the year 2050, based on the 1990 benchmark electric mobility and of charging infrastructure contribute to the achievement of this objective in the context of the Union Green Deal.

The planning involves installing adequate charging capacity for each car and truck 60 km in both directions along the trans-European transport network (TEN-T) by 2030. And even if the goal of one million charging points installed by 2025 seems rather ambitious, it is imperative to say the least, given the impressive pace at which electric mobility is developing.

Future electric car

According to analysts in Europe, the combined share of electric vehicles a battery (BEV) and electric vehicles plug-in hybrids (PHEV) it will exceed that of newly registered diesel and petrol vehicles already in the first half of 2023.

In almost all vehicle segments and classes, electric cars will reach the turning point by 2025, when their attractiveness in both economic and performance terms will significantly exceed that of vehicles a internal combustionintended for phasing out.

The massive spread of electric cars is expected after 2025

The offers of electric vehicles are increasing, charging times are constantly shortening and charging opportunities, both in the public and private spheres, are increasingly widespread. Thanks to growing competitiondue to lower prices and the wider range of offerings on the market, electric vehicles are set to dominate the high-volume low-mid price segments.

Electric cars in Italy

The Italian car market closed 2021 with 1,457,952 registrationsof which 4.6% are vehicles BEV (67,542)against a share of 2.3% in 2020 and 0.5% in 2019.

From research conducted by Motus-Eit emerges that in the 2030 electric cars will represent the 50% of the demand. The survey carried out on a European sample of 14,052 European consumersreports the opinion of 2,004 Italiansaccording to which consumer demand for electric cars will exceed that of any other type of power supply by 2025, will represent 50% of total demand in 2030 and nearly 80% by 2050.

Fiat 500 e, the Italian electric car

The trend would be stimulated by incentives and an increasingly rich offer of models available on the market. The purchase price the car is the factor that most influences consumers’ choices, the lower the cost of an electric car and the greater its demand.

When will electric cars cost less?

The recurring question is when will electric cars cost less? Analysts speculate that as early as the middle of the decade 2020–2030 the price of an electric vehicle will go down.

Another factor that significantly affects the demand for electric cars is the charging network: for the 77% of the respondents it is important to have access to charging points in the places they visit on a daily basis and 72% would long journeys by electric car if there were fast charging stations on the motorway and in the main arteries.

The Dacia Spring is currently the cheapest electric car in Italy

Consumers on average consider the 50% more important to have access to private charging rather than public and the 65% of those interviewed stated that they would buy an electric car only if they had the possibility to recharge it at home, even sharing the column.

Types of electric car charging

Multiple trends are taking shape in the charging infrastructure sector.

As for the charging CA in Europe, 11 kW three-phase recharging devices are becoming the most frequent solution: the on-board charger is easy to install thanks to its small size and allows the batteries to be fully recharged with 80 kWh or more during the night.

in Europe, 11 kW three-phase recharging devices are becoming the most frequent solution: the on-board charger is easy to install thanks to its small size and allows the batteries to be fully recharged with 80 kWh or more during the night. For direct current charging, the CCS connection (combined charging system) providing up to 350 kW of charging power is the standard adopted along the highways. The use of installations offering 50 to 100 kW is spreading in public parking facilities, urban environments and points of interest.

(combined charging system) providing up to 350 kW of charging power is the standard adopted along the highways. The use of installations offering 50 to 100 kW is spreading in public parking facilities, urban environments and points of interest. By 2024, virtually every motorway service area in Europe will be equipped with fast charging stations, which will entail huge investments for facility operators. The costs will be passed on to users in the form of relatively high prices for kilowatt hour (kWh), unless users enter into a premium contract with the operator in question for a monthly base fee. Current forecasts indicate that three to five networks will be created in Europe that will compete with each other for long-term customer loyalty, similar to current mobile operators.

Juice Booster 2 for electric charging

How many electric cars are there in Europe

Electric vehicles accounted for around 20% of sales of new cars in Europe in 2021. In the five largest European markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Great Britain), the market share claimed by electric vehicles (made up of fully electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids and conventional hybrid electric vehicles) increased from 8% in 2019 to 38% in 2021.

What is the best-selling electric car in Europe?

In September 2021, the Model 3 by Tesla became the first all-electric car to reach the coveted position of best-selling car in Europe (based on all types of driving).

The Tesla Model 3 is the best-selling electric car in Europe

While registrations of diesel and gasoline-powered road vehicles are decreasing, the share of vehicles “Plug-in” grows in double digits.

Electric cars and China

There China is now able to offer its new electric car and PHEV models, which are very attractive, on the European and American markets. Lars Thomsen at least six Chinese automakers are expected to launch numerous models in both markets by 2025.

China drives electric drive (Great Wall Ora Cat electric car pictured)

This move will stimulate even more the US electric car market, which is already booming, which grew by 190% compared to last year. China will remain the largest BEV market in the world.

Electric cars in the United States

The United States they foresee a growing market for electric vehicles and charging infrastructure beyond what has been the case so far in the most populated metropolitan regions.

Especially the simultaneous entry of multiple players into the primary US market for pick-up will stimulate growth of 15% or more in the share of new electric vehicles registered in the United States starting in mid-2022.

Rivian R1T electric pick-up in charging

Depending on the availability of batteries and vehicles, the share of electric cars compared to all new cars sold in the United States it will exceed 40% by 2025. Over the same period of time, the volume of electric vehicle charging technology on the US market could increase twenty times or more than today.

“In Italy too, the time is finally ripe for a transition to electric – the words of Christoph ErniCEO and founder of Juice Technology AG – Consumer interest is growing, but the real tipping point will be 2024 with the arrival of many new models of battery-powered vehicles at more affordable prices along with new smart charging solutions that will support the network infrastructure.

Christoph Erni, CEO and founder of Juice Technology AG

Furthermore, in Italy the roads are narrower than in other parts of the world, therefore, I think it was good to wait for the technology to advance to the point of making electric cars of more compact dimensions and therefore more suitable for road traffic convenient and reliable ” .

You might be interested in (indeed I recommend it):

👉 Juice Technology charging wallbox

👉 ELECTRIC CARS video tests

👉 How much does it cost to recharge the electric car

👉 All about charging electric cars

👉 Latest news lithium ion batteries

The tests of new electric cars!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

👉 EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK