Electric cars blocked by extreme cold in the United States, with dozens of Teslas abandoned on the streets of Chicago after temperatures plummeted to -18°C. But why? According to tests conducted by the US magazine 'Consumer Reports' published by the Consumers Union association the range of electric cars drops by around 25% on the highway, on average, when temperatures drop below zero.

The main reasons for the decline in driving rangeor the distance the car can travel before recharging, detects the association, there are two: the battery and the driver. “Both humans and electric vehicle batteries work best in a similar temperature range of 60 to 70 degrees Fahrenheit,” explains Andy Garberson, marketing manager at the research firm about Recurrent electric vehicle batteries, CNN reports. Batteries work through chemical reactions with electrons and ions moving from one side of the battery to the other. When it gets too cold, all kinds of chemical reactions slow down, including those that occur in the battery.This means that the driving range is reduced.

But humans also don't function well in the cold. When we drive on a cold dayobserves Garberson, “we need to turn up the heat. This is a much more important factor in reducing the range of electric vehicles than the effect of temperature on the battery itself.” In a petrol car, he notes, turning on the heating does not affect fuel consumption at all. In fact, when As the car burns gasoline to drive, more of the energy is transformed into waste heat rather than motion. Directing some of this extra heat into the cabin to keep the occupants warm isn't a problem at all. Electric motors and batteries, on the other hand, produce very little waste heat. This is one of the reasons they are so efficient, as almost all of the batteries' energy is used for driving. But when the cabin needs to be heated, the energy used to do so is taken away from the mileage that can be driven. This means that the driving range can be significantly reduced.

Consumer Reports' tests also show that Travel distance can be a problem: short ones make the situation significantly worse. Every time the vehicle stops, the passenger compartment needs to be heated more, consuming more energy. Fortunately, most newer electric vehicle models are equipped with very efficient heat pump heating systems that help minimize the impact. “But even these systems have their limitations and don't work well when temperatures drop below about 14 degrees Fahrenheit (-10°C), explains Garberson.

Charging times of electric vehiclesthen, as happened with the Teslas in Chicago, sThey are longer when the temperature is cold. Some electric vehicles significantly slow their maximum fast charging in severe cold conditions to avoid battery damage. Fortunately, most newer electric vehicles are equipped with sophisticated temperature management systems that work to keep the battery near its ideal temperature, notes Garberson. “If the weather is cold, thermal management will kick in to heat the battery,” explains Garberson. “The goal is that, when you arrive at the charging station, the battery is warm enough so as not to have any repercussions related to the outside temperature.”