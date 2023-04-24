European motorists are in many cases still wary of electric cars, and the reasons, or rather concerns, are always the same: autonomy too low, recharge times too high, list prices excessively high. But what does the rest of the world think about battery technology? A recent survey conducted by “The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research” and the Energy Policy Institute of the University of Chicago reveals the thinking of the United States public.

The electric like more and more

In total, over 5,400 motorists were questioned, and it emerged that over 40% seems to be inclined to switch to electric: more precisely, 19% of those interviewed said they were very interested or extremely inclined to buy an electric one as their next car, while 22% of the cases spoke of a good probability that this will happen. On the other hand, 47% of American motorists had no hesitation in reiterating their opinion will contradict to battery-powered cars, the remaining share of those questioned did not want to express themselves with certainty.

Interest also for PHEVs

Additionally, the study found that 8 percent of Americans surveyed, either directly or through someone they currently live with, already own or rent an electric vehicle—the same percentage who say their families enjoy one plug-in hybrid vehicle.

But there are also those who say no

As mentioned, the almost 50% of Americans opposed to electric cars have the same concerns that are holding back European motorists in this transition to electric: in most cases it is the very high cost of EVs to raise doubts (in the United States it is an average of 58,000 dollars, a figure beyond the reach of many families), doubts also related to the insufficient number of recharging stations and battery technology in general. Also for this reason, 40% of the people involved said they preferred a vehicle with an internal combustion engine. Not as far as i young however: the survey shows that 55% of under-30s speak of a certain probability of having an electric car as their next car, a similar attitude for motorists between the ages of 30 and 44.