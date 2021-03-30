Electric cars Volkswagen bigly declares its commitment to electric cars, the company is changing its name to Volkswagen in the United States

A bulletin was displayed on Volkswagen’s website for a moment stating that the company would change its name in the United States.

Will there be German Volkswagen soon Voltswagen?

Answer: May come, at least in the United States.

A bulletin appeared on the automaker’s website for a moment on Monday saying it would change its name to Voltswagen in the United States.

The bulletin, which was quickly withdrawn from the company’s website, had time to be seen Editor of USA Today. They also tell about it CNN and CNBC.

The release is said to have come out ahead of time. According to media reports, the release was dated April 29th.

The U.S. media cites anonymous sources on the matter, saying it was not a joke, a marketing ploy, or an outside attack. Any change is also intended to be permanent.

Volkswagen’s one-letter change would be intended to describe the company’s big investment in electric vehicles. According to USA Today, the release states that “Volkswagen is more than a name change, it is a declaration of the company’s investment in e-transport”.

In addition, the press release stated that the company’s electric car models would have the Voltswagen logo in the future. Instead, cars running on petrol would still have the traditional VW logo.

Volkswagen has not commented publicly on the matter and the name change has not been confirmed.

World Volkswagen, one of the largest car manufacturers plans to invest around € 46 billion in electric and hybrid cars in the coming years. By 2025 at the latest, the company intends to be the global market leader in electronic communications.

The company’s electric car sales tripled last year and the company believes it will already sell one million all-electric cars this year. Volkswagen estimates that by 2030, 60% of the cars it sells in Europe will be fully electric.

Before that, Volkswagen had told me large investments in battery technology. The company plans to build six large battery plants in Europe, one of which will be built together with the Swedish company Northvolt in Skellefteåå, Sweden.

Volkswagen aims to push battery prices down by 30 to 50 percent. The battery is the most expensive component of an electric car.