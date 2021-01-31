Electric cars Vallila Konepaja’s housing companies decided to join forces and implement a massive concentration of charging stations – doctor Lotta Immeli, who carries her children, now runs in the city on electricity alone.

The number of rechargeable cars is growing rapidly, and now the recharging possibilities are also improving.

Škoda blinking lights to greet when Lotta Immeli lands in the garage at Vallila Konepaja in Helsinki.

He connects his car to an AC charger. The downloadable hybrid has food time.

The mother of two, who works as a doctor, has been utilizing electricity in her motoring since last autumn, when a large-scale electrification project for parking spaces was completed in the family’s home block. The project involved 14 housing companies managing three halls on Aleksis Kivi Street.

Now, all of the more than 400 parking spaces have recharging capabilities, and tens of percent of parking space shareholders have adopted a charger.

A similar project has also been approved in the common hall of Konepaja’s 11 other housing companies on Teollisuuskatu, which has more than 350 parking spaces.

The ability to charge parking spaces has become a topic of conversation in more and more condominiums, for rechargeable cars are increasing In Finland at an accelerating pace.

The change is also visible In the Real Estate Association Renovation Construction Barometer, the results of which show that charging stations will be the most common project in apartment buildings in the coming years. More than 30 percent of the respondents to the union’s survey plan to implement a charging point in their housing association in 2020–2024.

Helsinki is striving contribute to speeding up the construction of recharging points by requiring them from housing developers in certain residential areas. Such is, for example, Kalasatama, where at least one third of the parking spaces on the plots must be able to charge an electric car.

The city’s public charging network comprises more than 200 charging points that appear on the map here.

Machine shop in the hall, Immeli presses the start button, and the hybrid Škoda whispers. In the passenger seat sits a neighboring house Ari Aalto. He is part of the working group that prepared the charging point project.

“Ari is my mentor,” Immeli says.

“I smelled that someone had to actively take this forward in my own condominium. When no one grabbed it, I grabbed it myself. When it was still possible to get support, I thought we should hit now. ”

He refers to a grant from the Housing Finance and Development Center Aran, which has been distributed for a total of approximately EUR 7.12 million and has made charging capacity less than 12,000.

Ari Aalto shows how to start the download.­

At the workshop, the option was chosen as a solution where the structures of the halls did not have to be torn open. The cables run on rails attached to the ceiling.

The purchase of charging infrastructure installed installed cost about 400 euros per parking space. The amount was paid by the shareholders of the parking spaces.

Condominiums cooperation has already brought benefits. For example, the monthly service fee for a single charger for people working on a large project has been lower than the negotiated price to 3.5 euros.

Each parking space partner acquires the charger as their own modification work when they need it. The external operator takes care of the system maintenance, load control and electricity procurement, metering and billing directly from the chargers.

The entire residential area of ​​the workshop will be completed in the spring after more than ten years of construction.

Despite the fact that even the oldest housing companies in the area are still quite new, from the point of view of the possibility of charging, Konepaja has seemed quite old-fashioned alongside many other new properties.

The possibility of charging has increased slowly in new projects, partly because demand has not been high. In the future, however, more charging opportunities will be implemented when houses are already being built. This is also required by the law passed by Parliament last autumn.

Read more: Parliament passed a long-prepared law on charging points for electric cars

In the future, new or large-scale renovated residential buildings must be equipped with charging capacity for all parking spaces if there are at least five spaces.

At its best, the change is expected to bring in just under 100,000 charging points and more than 600,000 charging readiness by 2030.

Finland In the self-funded projects of YIT, the largest construction company in the Helsinki metropolitan area, all parking spaces have been ready for charging since last summer. According to YIT, charging points are already being asked for in almost every project.

Many other construction companies are moving in the same direction.

For example, in SRV’s already planned sites, a busbar enabling charging is already installed in half of the parking spaces, on which the resident can purchase a charging device if they wish.

“The system is dimensioned so that the housing association itself can later expand it and thus increase the number of parking spaces reserved for electric cars,” says the sales director of the housing business. Riikka Lohikoski From SRV.

At future sites, readiness is available in all locations as required by law.

Each partner in the parking lot buys the charger as their own modification work on the Aleksis Kivi street project.­

Charging locations can also be found in rental houses. Finland’s largest landlord, the City of Helsinki, has about one hundred charging stations in twenty locations.

There are the same number of recharging points in Kojamo’s residential properties. More will be added in connection with new and renovations.

“At existing sites, we aim to now offer a case-by-case charging solution to residents who need it,” says Kojamo’s Vice President, Marketing and Communications. Irene Kantor.

The harvest will have 15 charging points at 15 addresses in the Helsinki metropolitan area, where it plans to add charging points to three new destinations during the current year.

Hybrid car the battery is fully charged in a few hours at the Machine Shop. Before his own charging station, Immeli occasionally charged his car on shopping trips.

“I never got the car full in that time. Now all city trips are electric. ”

In addition to food chartering, she uses the car to transport children to kindergartens, her own tennis drills, and family cottage trips. He believes that the charging station is a selling point that will grow in importance in the future.

Aalto gives an example: if he were now looking for a new apartment, he would exclude housing associations that do not have the possibility to download.

“Otherwise, you would have to switch back to a petrol or diesel car. Now I get to download every night. When I go to meet children and grandchildren, I practically run on electricity. ”

At the workshop, the battery of the hybrid car charges in a few hours.­