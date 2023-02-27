We certainly don’t find out today that the car world is changing. Higher prices with each passing day, the transition to electricity becoming more hasty and Ecobonus 2023 not distributed according to market trends in our country. Yes, because if it is true that the 2023 funds are exhausted for the 61-135 g/km category, i.e. full hybrids, mild hybrids, petrol, diesel, LPG and methane, it is equally true that there are still 171 million euros available for the 0-20 g/km range, i.e. that of electric cars. Very little used at the moment. This allows those who decide to buy an electric car to access the state eco-incentive by default. To recap, there is a 3,000 euro discount without any scrapping, 5,000 euro with the scrapping of a vehicle from Euro 0 to Euro 4, which must have been owned by one of the cohabiting family members for at least 12 months. It is therefore convenient to take advantage of these discounts to switch to electric. But what does the market offer at reasonable prices, let’s say under 30,000 euros? Not much, but there is something: Dacia Spring, DR 1.0 EV and Renault Twingo Electric are under 30,000 with all the trim levels. In the case of the Fiat 500, MG 4 and Smart fortwo, only the basic equipment or a few others. However, these are high prices, which not all Italians can afford with a calm heart, but it is the most basic that can be found on the market to enter the world of electric vehicles without resulting in minicars. Let’s discover these cars in detail and by calculating the prices with eco-incentives.