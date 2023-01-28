A young but strong market. It proves the solid +59% with which he closed 2022. Registrations of zero-impact mopeds, scooters, motorcycles and quadricycles in Italy continue to grow and electric two-wheelers are making their way into urban mobility. Just look at 2018, when the overall sell out was just over 4,200 vehicles, to read the over 23,300 registrations of the year just ended path of growth of this area of ​​individual mobility.

This is what emerges from the study on the 2022 trend of the quadricycles and two-wheeled electric vehicles market presented this morning in Milan by Confindustria ANCMA. Without forgetting the favorable boost of purchase incentives and the advance of sharing opportunities, 2022 records a positive sign in all segments and also confirms the preference of private individuals for the use of electric vehicles in the city. In fact, mopeds (+53.3% with 5,904 vehicles put on the road) and scooters (+56.9% and 9,896 vehicles registered). On the other hand, the increase in the motorcycle segment was more contained, registering 540 units and closing at +7.5%. Finally, with 7,043 vehicles and a growth of 74.1%, i electric quadricycles they become the protagonists of a real exploit, confirming themselves as one of the newest and most interesting trends of the year.

As for the distribution on the territory, Rome, Milan and Trento are respectively the three cities with the highest density of electric vehicles, while Catania and Palermo are the provinces where the market has grown the most in percentage terms in the last two years. Southern Italy which also confirms itself as a protagonist in the increase – again between 2020 and 2022 – of the quadricycle market with Palermo, Catania and Naples, which get on the podium of the territories with the best performances. Turin, on the other hand, is the city where the highest percentage growth in the motorcycle marketfollowed by Florence and Palermo, while Catania, Bergamo and Trento take the top three positions for the moped segment.

“Ours is the sector that is growing the most in the field of electric mobility, we are faced with significant numbers, which also say a lot about the ability of the companies we represent to produce ever more innovative and usable vehicles. And which confirm the importance of continuing to support this area to help it reach the maturity it deserves, not only in percentage terms – commented the president of ANCMA Paolo Magri – It’s a very interesting moment for the two wheels: today electric has come to represent just over 8% of the entire market and supports an overall sustainable and advanced thermal offer, which makes our country the leader in sales and production in Europe”.