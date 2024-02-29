Electric cars | Toyota starts a price war for electric cars: nine tons of the price evaporated in an instant

Depending on the equipment, about 7,000–9,000 euros disappeared from the price of Toyota's only fully electric car on Thursday.

World the largest car manufacturer Toyota is starting a price war for fully electric cars in Finland.

You can get behind the wheel of the special car bearing the bz4x name for just under 43,000 euros. In the past, the cheapest models were sold with numbers starting with at least five.

Now the car pushes a couple of tons into the ground the most popular new electric carbelow Tesla's Model Y. Almost the same size as SUVs, they are likely competing for the same buyers.

The biggest price drop was experienced by the best-equipped four-wheel drive, which lost 9,170 euros.

to Bz4x has received a lot of attention, because Toyota is Finland's most popular car brand. Many expected the car to be the spearhead of the electric age, but then strange things were revealed about electrical technology.

In HS last winter's test the car charged sadly slowly and the range was disappointing. Updates were made to the car after that. HS drove the car again in the summerwhich resulted in better readings.

The car lacks a feature appreciated by many winter drivers, i.e. battery preheating. It means that on a long journey the car can heat up the battery before stopping. Thus, charging the car with, for example, a quick charger at a gas station is speeded up.

Toyota reports that charging improvements have been made to this year's model.

“Changes in the heat management system of the high-voltage battery enable more efficient heating of the battery during quick charging. In addition to the previous individual heating resistor, it is now possible to use the heat produced by the vehicle's heating device for heating.”

At the end of last year, there were almost a thousand electric Toyotas in Finland. For comparison, there were about 20,000 different Teslas.

Bz4x also sold under the Subaru brand, which calls it “Solterra”.

On Thursday, the cheapest electric Subaru cost just under 46,000 euros. Subaru has previously priced the car cheaper than Toyota, so in the near future you can expect drops from this brand as well.

However, the French are responsible for the most drastic price reduction of electric cars so far. The price of the Renault Megane electric car evaporated in December up to 11,000 euros.

Same car? Toyota bz4x (left) and Subaru Solterra in a friend photo.

Toyota's at home in Japan, the economy is struggling, and that is partly influenced by the problems of the car giant. Its sister brand Daihatsu tampered with safety tests, where the skein started and engine checks disrupt production. This is reported by the Reuters news agency.

“It is a big blow to the Japanese economy that car-related production is falling, as it has otherwise remained very strong amid other slowing production, due to weak global demand for commodities,” said the economist Kota Suzuki for a news agency.

However, at the heart of the matter are the Asian market combustion engine cars, which are not related to the bz4x.