Toyota Motor Europe presented its new electric vehicles at drums it’s at fuel cells during the event Kenshiki 2023 in Brussels. The Japanese term “Kenshiki” can be translated as “in-depth study”. This year’s event was attended by over 300 journalists and industry experts and focused on new battery and hydrogen electric vehicles, highlighting their key role in the company’s multi-technology strategy for the coming years.

These means are part of the strategy multi-technological (multi-pathway) of Toyota to reach the carbon neutrality in 2040. This strategy translates into mobility solutions designed to respond to specific customer needs, while maintaining accessibility, highlights the Chief Branding Officer, Simon Humphries. Furthermore, the visionMobility for All” or the freedom of mobility for all It focuses on accessible mobility solutions with low and zero emissionsadapted to regional needs and local infrastructure, to ensure that no one is left behind.

Inclusive electric mobility Toyota Paris 2024 APM e-puller

Toyota aims for carbon neutrality by 2040

The European strategy of Toyota Motor Europe aims to reach the carbon neutrality by 2040. In particular, CO2 neutrality for i SBTi Scope 1 and 2 (Science-​Based Targets Initiative) will be achieved by 2030 in European operations and production facilities. As for it Scope 3 (upstream and downstream activities of the company), Toyota aims for a 100% reduction in CO2 emissions in new vehicle sales by 2035 and, by 2040, aspires to achieve complete carbon neutrality across the entire value chain and in logistics. In this context, Toyota Motor Europe is already making progressadopting hydrogen fuel cell electric heavy-duty trucks on its four logistics routes main ones, from Belgium to Germany, France and the Netherlands.

Humphries has introduced a diverse range of future electric vehiclessuch as the Lexus LF-ZC, Toyota FT-Se, Toyota FT-3e, Toyota Sport Crossover concept and Toyota Urban SUV concept, which will arrive on European roads in the coming years and will form the foundation of the next generation of battery electric vehicles from Lexus and Toyota. He also illustrated that the new modular design architectureintegrating frames gigacastreduction of components and theinnovative Arena operating systemoffers design freedom that improves the overall user experience.

Toyota Motor Europe has set itself the goal of exceed 250,000 units of electric vehicle sales battery-powered per year by 2026. The company is also accelerating its path to carbon neutrality, aiming to reduce CO2 emissions in new vehicle sales to 100% by 2035 and achieve complete carbon neutrality in the value chain and logistics by 2040.

6 new battery-powered models by 2026

Toyota’s goal regarding the battery electric vehicles (BEV) is to launch six totally new models by 2026, starting with concepts Urban SUV and Sport Crossover. With the addition of these two vehicles to last year’s compact SUV and the bZ4X, four of Toyota’s planned six models were thus shown. Additionally, the company shared information on the development of next-generation battery technologies, planned forintroduction in vehicles after 2026.

Toyota Urban SUV Concept front view

The concept Urban SUV it is a project close to production for a model that will be launched in 2024, entering one of the main BEV market segments in Europe. Inspired by the success of the Toyota Yaris Cross hybrid, the vehicle boasts an SUV design and will also be available with all-wheel drive, a significant element for Toyota. Customers will also be able to choose between two types of batteries to suit their budget or range needs.

Toyota Sport Crossover Concept front

The Sport Crossover Concept, however, offers an alternative to classic SUV models with a distinctive fastback profile, positioning itself as a style icon in the BEV range. His Introduction on the European market is scheduled for 2025.

Hydrogen vehicles with new fuel cells

The CEO of Toyota Motor Europe, Yoshihiro Nakataconfirmed its commitment to expanding the presence of zero-emission vehicles, predicting that the electrified mix will reach 75% in 2024. Furthermore, Toyota’s hydrogen strategy extends to various mobility sectors, with the promise of further refining hydrogen technology third generation fuel cells by 2026.

Toyota Hilux Hydrogen electric hydrogen fuel cell

Nakata also said that Toyota remains confident in its unique role for contribute to the decarbonisation of European mobility through the growth of infrastructure and availability of green hydrogen. Toyota’s hydrogen strategy extends to several sectors, with the Mirai and the new Crown in the passenger car segment and the Hydrogen Factory Europe of TME integrated into heavy vehicles, buses, coaches, boats and pick-ups. The prototype Hydrogen fuel cell Hilux presented at Kenshiki is an example of this.

Read also:

👉 All the news on Toyota

👉 New Toyota batteries

👉 Hydrogen fuel cell Hilux

👉 Toyota Sport Crossover Concept

👉 Toyota Urban SUV Concept

👉 New battery electric vehicles from Lexus

👉 Video tests of ELECTRIC CARS

👉 CALCULATE electric car CHARGING time in AC



👉 How much does it cost to recharge your electric car

👉 Everything about charging electric cars

👉 Electric car charging rates

👉 Electrical retrofit

👉 Electric cars with more autonomy

👉 Electricity cost



👉 ELECTRIC CAR CHARGING TIME CALCULATION

👉 Electric car columns on the motorway

👉 latest lithium ion battery news

Testing new electric cars!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

👉 EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

👉 What do you think? Drop by discussions on the FORUM!

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK