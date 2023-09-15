The head-on clash between the West and China regarding electric cars reaches a new step. It was all triggered by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, who announced during her annual State of the EU speech launching an investigation into state subsidies to Chinese companies that produce electric cars and export to Europe, highlighting how “global markets are flooded with low-cost Chinese electric cars” is that “their price is kept artificially low by enormous state subsidies.”

China’s reaction

Beijing’s response was not long in coming, with the Chinese Ministry of Commerce announcing in a note: “The measures taken by the EU in the name of ‘fair competition’ are, in reality, a pure act of protectionism: will seriously disrupt the supply chain of the global automotive industry and have a negative impact on China-EU trade relations.” In defense of its automotive industry, the ministry in question praises the work that the Asian country is carrying out in terms of scientific and technological innovation, two elements that represent a competitive advantage achieved through hard work. “Our machines are sold at prices higher in Europe than in China“concludes the ministry note.

Chinese expansion

La Repubblica on newsstands this morning points out that to date Chinese electric vehicles still actually represent only one small share of the European bloc market. But will the situation remain this way for much longer? The answer seems to be no: it is expected, or rather the EU Commission predicts it, that within a couple of years their market share could reach 15%. “There is oversupply in China and exports to the EU are one of the sector’s great hopes after the United States limited access by imposing heavy tariffs,” we read in the newspaper.

“Unfair” state subsidies?

What made the EU Commission turn up its nose, as mentioned, however, is the system of state subsidies that China has put in place in favor of its companies that produce electric cars and export them to Europe. Subsidies that the EU Commission itself risks evaluating as “disloyal“, which is why it decided to launch an investigation into the matter: to better understand their importance in the market, it is sufficient to consider that Chinese state subsidies for electric and hybrid vehicles have reached a total of 57 billion dollars between 2016 and 2022almost five times the total spent by the United States on industry incentives before the IRA implemented by President Biden.