Electric cars | This electric car “charges” as fast as a gasoline car, but the procedure is an unfathomable experience

In Norway, you can buy an electric car whose battery is “charged” by changing a half-ton battery pack. Through the car and the exchange station, a future that we have not thought about is revealed.

For downloading the passing time is a big threshold for many people considering an electric car. What if you could charge the car in a few minutes, like refueling a gasoline car?

It’s not science fiction, it’s completely true, although the method is strange. The entire battery of Chinese Nio brand cars can be replaced at a swap station.