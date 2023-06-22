Electric cars | There are enough charging points for electric car drivers even on the busiest day of the year

We found out whether electric car drivers need to prepare for queuing at a charging point during the Midsummer rush hour.

on Thursday is probably the busiest outbound traffic during Midsummer, corresponding to the ABC download Olli Tervonen says. According to him, the Midsummer rush hour is eased by the fact that outbound traffic seems to be spread over three days. It means that the number of people who want to use electric car charging stations will also remain smaller.

“Yesterday, Wednesday, there were already 30 percent more downloads than last week’s Wednesday. So a large part of the group already went to celebrate Midsummer yesterday.”

Tervonen thinks that a small queue may temporarily form at the charging points for electric cars along the busiest roads, such as four-way and five-way roads.

“Thus, on the busiest day of the year, there may be momentary queues at the most popular stations, but there is probably no reason to doubt that longer long-term queues could form.”

The interview at the time of the act, on Thursday morning, there were hundreds of electric cars charging at ABC traffic stations. It sounds like a lot, but compared to the station’s charging points, the amount is moderate.

“Our stations currently have a little over 1,500 plugs. The number of plugs is therefore significantly higher than the number of charging events.”

According to Tervonen, the charging network for electric cars in Finland is very good and extensive, even if they are not sized to meet the worst congestion peaks.

“You can go to Midsummer rush hour with an electric car,” he assures.

In addition to the new ABC stations, the number of charging plugs is constantly being added to the already built stations, says Tervonen. For example, the number of sockets at the busy Heinola ABC station was recently doubled.

Charging points not expected to be congested at Hankasalmi’s Jari-Pekka traffic station either, the station’s supervisor Mika Kolehmainen tells. The station between Jyväskylä and Kuopio has eight 150 kilowatt charging points.

“Eight points is quite a lot. Many only have two to six.”

According to Kolehmainen, it is of course possible that a queue will form if a lot of motorists arrive at the charging area at the same time.

“However, our charging points charge the car really quickly. The battery of a normal passenger car charges from about ten percent to 90 percent in about 20 minutes.”

In Kolehmainen’s opinion, it is also possible to drive an electric car during the Midsummer rush hour.

“It’s worth thinking a little in advance about where you’ll charge, but I’d go there without any worries. Electric cars have developed so much that even a long distance can be reached with a couple of stops. After all, the driver has to eat and go to the bathroom, the car battery can be charged at the same stops.”