There are now just a few days left until the end of 2023, a year marked by a significant increase in electric cars on the market with several EV models which were launched both in Europe and in Italy. Not only compact cars suitable for the city but also full electric cars with important dimensions for long distances and above all high-performance cars. We have collected some of the main electric innovations of 2023 in a ranking of the 5 most interesting plug-in cars launched in the year that is about to end.

Jeep Avenger

The new model of the American brand has conquered the market and above all the professionals, to the point of winning the title of Car of the Year. Even if the full electric version does not currently represent a majority of registrations in Italy and Europe, Jeep Avenger is nevertheless one of the most interesting EVs launched during 2023. Based on the CMP platform with a new 400 V architecture generation, Jeep Avenger EV boasts a powertrain consisting of a 115 kW electric motor, 156 HP, and 260 Nm of maximum torque and a 51 kWh battery capable of guaranteeing a range of up to 400 km in the WLTP mixed cycle, which becomes 550 km in the urban cycle. As regards charging methods and times, with a rapid 100 kW DC infrastructure, three minutes of charging are sufficient to provide a travel distance of 30 km while 24 minutes are sufficient to charge the batteries from 20 to 80%. %. By connecting instead to a wallbox or a public column, taking advantage the 11 kW on-board charger it is possible to fill up with energy in 5 and a half hours.

Maserati Granturismo Folgore

The Trident sports car was renewed during 2023, launching in parallel with the endothermic version also the EV variant based on the Folgore architecture which will characterize all the brand's electric vehicles. The new Maserati Granturismo Folgore features a battery that boasts a capacity of 92.5 kWh, of which only 83 kWh they are actually usable. The nominal voltage is particularly high, equal to 800V. The powertrain is based on three electric motors, 300 kW each, for a combined theoretical power of 900 kW. Maserati has chosen the architecture of radial flowwith the torque delivered reaching 1350 Nm.

BYD Act 3

The Chinese brand has launched its offensive on the European market and has presented itself in Italy with a complete range which also includes the BYD Atto 3. BYD Atto 3 has compact and slender shapes, it was designed following the Ocean Aesthetics stylistic language, the passenger compartment is particularly spacious, with a dashboard that has a “wave” shape. In the center stands the display of the infotainment system, developed internally by BYD. The screen can also rotate vertically to facilitate consultation, for example navigation, and reaches dimensions of up to 15.6″. BYD Atto 3 is based on the Chinese brand's e-platform 3.0 and shares many features with its sister Dolphin. The powertrain is based on a front motor with 150 HP, 204 HP and 290 Nm of instant torque, combined with a 60.48 kWh battery which guarantees a declared autonomy of 427 km which can become 565 km in the urban cycle. The accumulator itself represents one of the peculiarities of the BYD models, with the so-called blades, due to their elongated cell shape, which exploit the LFP, lithium-iron-phosphate chemistry compared to classic lithium ions.

Hyundai Ioniq 6

Awarded the World Car of The Year 2023 at the New York Auto Show, the Hyundai Ioniq 6 represents the anti-Tesla of the Korean brand. The four-door sedan of the Asian brand offers an aerodynamic coefficient of 0.21, a figure never previously achieved by a Hyundai car but above all 614 km of autonomy on a single charge. Under the skin the new Hyundai Ioniq 6 boasts a powertrain with one or two engines capable of delivering a total power of up to 325 HP, approximately 239 kW, and 605 Nm of maximum torque for a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.1 seconds and a top speed of 185 km/h. The other two options, with a single unit and rear-wheel drive, have a power of 151 HP (with 54 kWh battery) and 229 HP with the 77.4 kWh battery respectively. The range can vary from 429 to 614 km on a single charge, with 18” tyres, battery with maximum capacity and RWD. Thanks to the E-GMP architecture, Ioniq 6 supports charging infrastructures at both 400 and 800 V, with maximum power up to 350 kW.

Lotus Eleter

There are many SUVs around but at the moment there is only the Lotus Eletre of electric Hyper SUVs. The size and philosophy may make lovers of the British brand turn up their noses but in the new era of mobility Hethel has also been able to innovate by focusing on a truly different model compared to the market panorama. 5.10 meters long and with a wheelbase of 3.02 metres, Eletre was born on the EPA platform, Electric Premium Architecture Platform, developed entirely from scratch for the future generation of Lotus electric cars. With its 800V architecture, making the British Hyper SUV compatible with ultra-fast charging up to 350kW. In this way it is possible to go from 10 to 80% of the travel range in just 20 minutes. The powertrain is made up of two engines, one at the front and one at the rear, for a total power of 603 HP and 710 Nm of instant torque which allow you to burn 0-100 in 4.5 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 258 km/h.