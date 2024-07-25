Electric cars | The Tesla factory froze when Trump opened his mouth

Electric cars|If Trump wins, Tesla might not make a big investment in Mexico. When the elections are over, the tone of voice should change, replies the Mexican president.

of the United States presidential election the result may unexpectedly decide where electric cars are made for Americans.

Car manufacturer Tesla told a year like that, that it will build a large factory in Mexico. This week the CEO Elon Musk argued interim report in connection with the presentation, that the factory project is on hold until after the elections.

The Republican nominee Donald Trump message earlier that his administration would slap such heavy tariffs on cars made in Mexico that they could not be sold to the United States.

If Trump wins, “it wouldn’t make sense to invest in Mexico,” Musk said, according to the Reuters news agency.

Tesla builds its cars in large “gigafactories”. Here’s an aerial view of the company’s Nevada factory.

of Mexico president Andrés Manuel López Obrador calmed down the situation on Wednesday at a press conference.

“During the campaigns there is a lot of passion, rhetoric and too much talk. When the election is over, the tone should change.”

According to Obrador, Yankee consumers will save between 9,000 and 14,000 euros per car, translated into euros, if they are built in Mexico, where production costs are lower.

The country clings to the factory because it can create tens of thousands of direct and indirect jobs. Tesla builds its cars in huge “gigafactories”, of which, for example, the Berlin factory employs more than 10,000 people.

“Giga Mexico” was planned for the state of Nuevo León, which is close to the US border. The state administration told Reuters on Wednesday that the infrastructure supporting the factory is being built, and there has been no message that work should be suspended.

Elon Musk moved to support Donald Trump of what happened to the candidate in July after an assassination attempt.

The arrangement may sound contradictory, as Trump has been barking at electric cars on several occasions. After a possible victory, his administration could end tax support for electric cars. In the United States, you can get a maximum benefit of 7,500 dollars, or about 6,900 euros, for the purchase of an electric car.

“It would be devastating to our competitors and it would hit Tesla a little bit, but in the long run I think it would actually help Tesla,” Musk said in a call to investors after the interim report was released.

According to Musk, Tesla is an artificial intelligence company focused on autonomous driving, so the subsidy dollars are an afterthought.

The New York Times Magazine assessed in his extensive article on Tuesday Trump’s and Musk’s attitude towards electric car policy.

The magazine thought that Musk has the fact that the current president is in his teeth Joe Biden the administration did not invite Tesla to all discussions about the auto industry.

Trump’s attitude towards electric cars, on the other hand, is fluctuating. On Saturday, according to the newspaper, Trump said in Michigan that he “keeps talking about electric cars, but that doesn’t mean he’s against them.”

Tesla’s the weaker-than-expected result for April-June and Musk’s deviation in the investor call led to the stock falling by 12 percent on Wednesday.

Investors and analysts were waiting for specifics, commented a representative of the investment bank TD Cowen to Reuters Jeffrey Osborne.

“All of Musk’s enthusiasm during the call — excluding energy storage — was about products that don’t exist.”

After all, the groundwork for the Mexican factory would have been done, the Nuevo León administration’s message in its statement.

“Everything is ready for the arrival of Tesla.”