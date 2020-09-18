Electric cars The state would support the construction of charging points for electric cars, but housing companies are afraid: “If gasoline is not available from a garden hose, why should an electric car be charged in the yard?”

“The pace of construction of charging points is not enough at the moment, as the number of cars is growing so fast,” says Matti Rae, chairman of the Electronic Transport Association.

Condominiums are afraid to make decisions about the construction of charging points for electric cars, even though they receive up to 90,000 euros in state aid for construction. Inspector general Kari Lappalainen The Housing Finance and Development Center (Ara) estimates that electric car charging infrastructure grants will remain largely unallocated this year.

.