Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Electric cars The state would support the construction of charging points for electric cars, but housing companies are afraid: “If gasoline is not available from a garden hose, why should an electric car be charged in the yard?”

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
September 18, 2020
in World
0

“The pace of construction of charging points is not enough at the moment, as the number of cars is growing so fast,” says Matti Rae, chairman of the Electronic Transport Association.

Condominiums are afraid to make decisions about the construction of charging points for electric cars, even though they receive up to 90,000 euros in state aid for construction. Inspector general Kari Lappalainen The Housing Finance and Development Center (Ara) estimates that electric car charging infrastructure grants will remain largely unallocated this year.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

Related Posts

Next Post

The Spanish Legion of the Premier

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In