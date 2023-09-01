Electric cars | The sensational cars of crazy days are now rushing to Finland – “A comforting feeling”, says someone who has been waiting for a car for ages

Many families have been waiting for the offer cars of the crazy days for almost a year and a half. Now they are arriving, but was the wait worth it?

Long the wait is over Miika Hämäläinen in the family. About six weeks ago, an orange electric car appeared in the yard, for which they had been waiting for almost a year and a half.

It’s not just any car, but the Peugeot e-2008 known from the headlines as the Crazy Days sale.

“The car has been a positive surprise considering the price. Many people have written about the faults on Facebook, but I don’t have any problems myself,” says Hämäläinen.

He bought the car at Stockmann’s discount days the other summer at an attractive price. I got the car with a contract paying 249 euros a month, but then the repeated delays started. At one point it seemed that there would be no cars at all.

In May the importer confirmed to HS, that car deliveries will start in August. Hämäläinen managed to get the car already in July.

“Comfortable turnkey feeling”, he recalls the moment of delivery.

Fresh ones statistics it dawns that now the supply chain is rolling. As many as 658 cars were first registered in August.

The number makes it the month’s “most popular” new car in Finland, leaving behind Tesla’s Model Y and Toyota Corolla, which dominated the charts all year.

“[Autoteollisuuden] the situation now seems to have turned for the better, which is also reflected in the positive development of Peugeot’s deliveries. However, recent registration statistics do not only include cars sold during one campaign, but also customer orders from a long period of time,” comments the sales director Kai Katavisto About Auto-Bon importing Peugeot by e-mail to HS.

Angry buyers have glimpsed the possibility of the courts. According to Katavisto, consumer authorities have been regularly informed about the progress of deliveries.

Peugeot e-2008 photographed in front of Träskända manor in Espoo.

“Hullari-Pösön” a remarkable phenomenon was born around him. Those who ordered the car have shared their experiences and sought peer support from a Facebook group of 1.6 thousand people. It is the creation of Miika Hämäläinen.

“In the beginning, it was the phone ringing all the time, as requests to join the group kept coming,” he recalls.

Moni had agreed to sell their old car and seemed to be stuck in a limbo without a car.

“I understand the frustration and ignorance when many have not known whether they will get a car or not.”

However, he is delighted with the spontaneous community. He plans to keep the group going, even if everyone gets a car. The story does not end there.

“For some, the saga continues. Some have loudly demanded a schuko cable and an automatically dimming rearview mirror.”

These equipment were in the original contract, but the cars do not have them. The first mentioned is a cable that can be used to temporarily charge the car from a standard socket.

“That cable can be worth hundreds of euros. Apparently, some of the car dealers have given them out of their own pocket. I didn’t get it in Jyväskylä myself,” says Hämäläinen.

HS asked about equipment compensation from the importer, who commented on the matter as follows.

“Longer delivery times may lead to equipment changes due to various reasons, but car manufacturers try to minimize them as best they can.”

Hämäläinen the purchasing criteria was to get a car with enough range for his spouse to travel between Jyväskylä and Tampere. It will be put to the test next winter.

“Talvirange has been criticized, it can be the deciding factor whether the car is kept.”

Diili enables you to return the car after 12 months. Would you go for the cheap order again if you knew about the delays?

“Not necessarily. The development of electric cars is so amazing that anything can happen during the 17-18 month waiting period. It’s too long,” he says and continues.

“On the other hand, I’ve been waiting for another electric car, the Kia EV6, for more than 14 months.”

What about the importer, Are you interested in the same purgatory again?

“Unfortunately, the past couple of years have shown that even though we try to take everything possible into account, things can arise that we cannot influence ourselves. There is certainly room for improvement,” Katavisto writes in his message.

The next electric e-308 is coming from Peugeot.

“We have made sure that we will get the first cars for delivery already in September.”

Also read HS’s car review of the e-2008 from 2021 from this link.