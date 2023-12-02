Cars electrical in Italy they are struggling to become popular, a situation that has been common for several months now. This does not mean that the various governments that have followed one another over the years have tried to encourage the sale of this type of car in every way possible, only succeeding in alternating phases. How does this translate? In hundreds of millions of euros of funds left unused, which could come in handy in the coming months.

Unused funds

Today’s edition of Repubblica takes stock of the money advanced in recent months: the nest egg of unused funds between 2022 and 2023 is starting to become interesting given that it now exceeds 550 million euros, not to mention that starting from January they will be allocated another 630 million, which means that it will be significantly exceeded quota of 1 billion euros. “No one admits it, but the real fear is that the money allocated by the Draghi government to encourage car sales, especially electric ones, disappear“we read in the newspaper.

Slow sales

In fact, not too encouraging news is arriving from the market for the electrified segment on tap: in November sales of new fully electric cars in Italy came close to 8,000 units, with an increase of 55.3% compared to the same month last year but contributing only minimally to the market share gained from the beginning of the year to today, effectively fixed at 4%. The electrified turning point is therefore still a long time coming, and looking at the next few months one might say that the wait is destined to last a while.

Reform in sight?

“The incentives, up to 5 thousand euros to buy cars with the plug by scrapping a pre-Euro5 combustion engine, they are not enough – we read in the newspaper – Italians, due to high prices, prefer cars with exhaust. And the incentives for this category end immediately. Now the entire supply chain, after the many announcements by Minister Urso, calls for reform to finally make them more attractive, avoid leftovers, and to also sell cars with batteries”.