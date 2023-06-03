Car manufacturers around the world continue to work to lower the selling prices of their electric cars, with the hope that the latter will reach the parity with those of the equivalents with heat engine. In fact, we know that the cost of battery-powered cars today represents one of the main obstacles to their diffusion, and to ensure that EV and ICE are sold at the same price, perhaps it will take longer than expected.

Production issue

At least this is the point of view of Jim Farley, the CEO of Ford, who according to reports from Carscoops argues that the production of electric cars will continue to cost much more than that of their thermal equivalents for a long time to come, at least until the end of this decadewhen second and third generation electric vehicles will therefore not reach the assembly lines.

First signs after 2030

In particular, according to the number one of the Blue Oval brand, the automotive industry will make significant savings on the costs of electric vehicles between 2030 and 2035 thanks to a lower cost of manpower, dictated by the fact that it will be easier to build electric vehicles due to the reduced number of parts required. Help will also be provided by batterieswhich over the years will be smaller and smaller and made using cheaper raw materials.

We need collaboration

Another method to reduce expenses and make electric mobility more accessible is the one concerning the collaboration between car manufacturers: a concrete example in this sense was provided by Ford itself, which recently reached an agreement with Tesla to start using its same type of charging port and thus allow its owners uninterrupted access to the Supercharger network .