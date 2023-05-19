Electric cars | The police are trying out an electric car in Lapland – Some was torn down to meet the need for an aggregate

The police’s electric patrol car was moved to Sodankylä, where the limits of the car will be tested for a year and a half. The powers are sufficient, assures the police.

Lapland the police is experimenting with using a fully electric car near the Arctic Circle. It is a Mercedes-Benz eVito patrol car that will be placed in Sodankylä.

“The car’s domicile will be at the Sodankylä police station for the next 1.5 years, but you can meet it anywhere in Lapland”, Lapland police inform on Facebook.

The car is intended to be used in all kinds of police activities. At the same time, it becomes clear how it works, in the words of the police, “even in arctic conditions”.

Just this car happens to be Finland’s first electric police car, the use of which is being piloted by the Häme Police Department two years ago.

The structure of the car is largely in accordance with the serial production Vito. However, the police version has required changes to, for example, the floor, walls and seats.

According to the manufacturer a serial production car can go about 300 kilometers, which gives a measure of the police’s operational radius.

From the Sodankylä police station, it is about 130 kilometers to Rovaniemi and Saariselä. Kemijärvi, on the other hand, has about one hundred kilometers and Kittilä about 85 kilometers.

A “range” of about 300 kilometers is based on a speed of 80 kilometers per hour, but you may have to drive faster in an emergency run.

The Lapps were already making fun of the car on social media. For example, an aggregate was proposed as a backup power source just in case.

The police wrote on Facebook that the car has enough power. On Friday, HS did not reach the Lapland Police Department to comment on the car.

