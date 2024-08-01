Electric cars | The number of electric cars reached a long-awaited point, but gasoline is making a comeback

Electric cars|The limit of 100,000 fully electric cars was exceeded in July in Finland, according to recent statistics.

Driving In July, a milestone was reached in electrification, when Finland’s stock of fully electric passenger cars increased to over 100,000 cars.

In July, the shields were screwed 1,340 for a new fully electric carwith which already at the end of June the mark of one hundred thousand was exceeded.

In addition to this, the pot is increased by imported used electric cars, but after the change of the moon on Thursday morning import figures from the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency were not updated yet.

Fully electric refers to cars where electricity is the only motive power that moves the vehicle. There are also many on the market plug-in hybridswith which you can drive short stretches on electricity before the internal combustion engine roars into action.

When all passenger cars offering electric kilometers are added together, there are now approximately 250,000 cars in the country.

Symbolic despite breaking even, gasoline is making a comeback.

In first registrations, i.e. practically new cars, the share of gasoline engines has risen to around 47 percent this year, an increase of almost eight percentage points from last year.

On the other hand, all-electric has lost its position in new cars since the beginning of the year, falling to 27 percent, a drop of about seven percentage points from last year.

The new ones the car trade is falling badly anyway. Automotive information center anticipated in Julythat this year the numbers of the 90s recession will be reduced by around 75,000 cars.

In the last decade, there were consistently more than 100,000 first registrations per year.

Renewal of the car fleet would benefit traffic in that there would be cars with lower emissions and modern safety equipment on the roads. Last year, the domestic car fleet however, the average age was just over 13 years.

Used car trade instead it glides well. The situation is explained by the uncertainty of the economy: interest rates and inflation are directing motorists to cheaper markets.

Big in the picture, the vast majority of passenger cars in the country still run on fuel liquids. There are almost 2.6 million gasoline and diesel engines in the entire fleet.

It is, however, about the generalization of electricity made several predictions. The Ministry of Transport and Communications and the automotive industry estimated in late spring that in 2030 there would be 500,000–620,000 fully electric cars in the country.

In the most optimistic forecasts, the million limit could be broken in 2035.