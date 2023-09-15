Electric cars | The marketing of “Hullari-Pösö” was illegal, says the consumer representative

After the crazy days, the discount car could have been ordered in advance, but the information was hidden, points out the consumer representative.

The crazy ones The marketing of the discount Peugeot was in violation of the Consumer Protection Act. In the advertisements, an incorrect picture of the start of the offer was created and the number of cars was not stated, the consumer advocate points out in its recent decision.

It’s about an incident in the spring, where an electric Peugeot was sold cheaply during Stockmann’s campaign days. All the cars went in a flash.

Cars could be pre-booked a week in advance, but not everyone realized this. The information was only on Peugeot’s own website. According to the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority, the cars were sold out even before the first official day of the campaign.

“The possibility of pre-booking in offer marketing is not prohibited in itself. The key is that consumers are given information about the pre-booking procedure in marketing, i.e. from what time the pre-booking can be made,” says the consumer representative Katri Väänänen.

Criticism the authority gives the number of cars to disappear from advertisements. They talked about a “limited batch”. According to the consumer representative, the expression is not enough if it is known in advance that the products will run out immediately.

The agency informs that the retail chain Stockmann and the car brand importer Auto-Bon have committed to proceed as required by the authorities from now on.

Them, who had time to order a car, another arrival awaited. At first, the cars were not delivered to Finland and at one point it seemed that the factory was not even making them.

After numerous stages, deliveries of the cars began this summer, and in August they were registered more than 600 pieces.

The consumer ombudsman reminded both companies of the prohibition of “advertising”. In marketing, it is forbidden to urge consumers to buy a commodity if the company has a justified reason to believe that the product cannot be delivered at the offered price in a reasonable time.