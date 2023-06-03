Electric cars | The market for used Teslas is picking up in Finland, says the online car store

The sales volume of used electric cars increased in May from a year ago, says auto store Autolle.com. The most popular were models from the American Tesla.

Electric car manufacturer The aftermarket for Tesla vehicles is becoming more lively in Finland, according to the statistics of the online car store Autolle.com.

According to the company, in May, almost a third of used electric car sales were Teslas. According to the company, the best-selling used electric cars in May were Tesla’s Model 3 with just under 16 percent of total sales, and Tesla’s Model Y with 6.7 percent.

Business Director of Autolle.com Sampo Lämsä says in the company’s press release that the drop in Tesla prices explains the demand for the company’s cars. Tesla has reduced the price of its new cars several times during the spring. For example, in mid-April, the prices of many Tesla models were dropped by thousands of euros.

“Now that you can get a used Tesla for a little more than 30,000 euros, it has livened up the car trade considerably,” Lämsä says in the announcement.

Autolle.com sales of used electric cars generally picked up significantly from the previous year. According to the company, used electric cars were sold last month by almost 35 percent more than at the same time last year. Sales of hybrid cars increased by 26 percent from a year ago.

“The growth of electric and hybrid cars is naturally due to the fact that the price of electricity has been low for a long time. In addition, there are significantly more electric and hybrid cars available than at the same time last year,” Lämsä estimates in the announcement.

The company according to statistics, a total of more than 29,000 used cars were sold through car dealerships in Finland in May, which was 11 percent more than the previous year.

In addition to electric and hybrid cars, growth was seen in the sale of used diesel cars, which grew by almost 12 percent. According to Lämsä, the growth stems from weak sales of diesel cars in last year’s comparison period.

“The price of diesel increased strongly in the spring of last year after Russia attacked Ukraine. Now that the price of diesel has fallen, buyers have dared to buy diesel again almost to the former model.”

Car sales data are based on Autolle.com and Netwheels Mittaristo statistics. Helsingin Sanomat and Netwheels belong to the Sanoma Group.