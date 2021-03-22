Electric cars The explosive growth in the popularity of electric cars has led to a shortage of lithium – the price of battery metal has already risen at a rapid pace, and soon its price will skyrocket

Demand for electric cars has depleted lithium stocks, and no investment has been made in metal production. Experts predict that there will soon be a shortage of lithium.

The high demand for lithium used in electric car batteries has pushed up the price of battery metal. The picture shows the car of the Chinese electric car manufacturer Xpeng’s P7 model.­

Electric cars the price of vital lithium is rising sharply. At the same time, the rise in prices raises concerns about the limited supply of battery metal.

The price of lithium has been rising sharply in China since the turn of the year. China’s price development is considered to be a trend, as the market is highly liquid and the spot market is active.