Electric cars | The EU grumbled about cheap Chinese electric cars – is it worth buying one now?

Is it worth it? now buy a Chinese electric car – or should you rather avoid one?

Chinese car brands are rushing to Europe, and two have started to be sold in Finland this year, BYD and MG. The latter of them started selling at a dump price.

Punitive tariffs for Chinese electric cars are now being considered at the EU level. President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesdaythat cars are kept “artificially low with huge state subsidies, which distorts the market”.

The Commission starts an investigation into car imports. Cars coming from outside the Union are now subject to a 10 percent tariff.

What happens if the EU tightens the screws? The CEO of the Swedish Automotive Industry Association answers the most difficult questions Tero Lausala.

How do you define a Chinese electric car?

“This is a big question to which there is no answer yet,” Lausala begins.

“The commission is just starting an investigation into whether there are unhealthy trade phenomena. It is unclear whether it refers to cars made in China or whether this is also related to batteries. The battery makes up most of the price of an electric car,” he continues.

The Commission has also not specified how to treat Sino-European brands. Such is Volvo, for example, which has its headquarters in Sweden but is owned by the Chinese.

The Volvo EX90 in the foreground is built in the USA and the EX30 in the back is built in China. The car brand is headquartered in Sweden and the main owner is in China. The Commission must decide how to investigate such an actor.

How does China support its car industry?

The state is the main owner in many listed companies. Such is, for example, SAIC, which also includes MG sold in Finland. It has not yet been clarified exactly how the state money is transferred to the companies. The commission’s report may bring new information.

“A big and important part of the overall picture is that China is a centrally managed planning economy state. Their biggest car manufacturers are owned by the state, and you shouldn’t be blue-eyed when faced with this information,” says Lausala.

Why does China support the car industry?

“Two main goals come to mind. One is that companies become profitable. A large part is not, so there is a rational idea in it: it is not worth taking an unprofitable activity elsewhere if it does not work in the home country first”, Lausala assesses.

“The second goal is trade policy. We want to be strong in areas where there is an opportunity for trade, like now in Europe.”

The share of Chinese electric cars in the Euro market has risen to eight percent. The Commission predicts that it could rise to 15 percent in two years.

Commission: Chinese electric cars are 20 percent cheaper than European ones. How is it possible?

“The Chinese observed that in Europe the focus was on combustion engines, so they pragmatically set out to develop fully electric cars. They have a real competitive advantage in that. In addition, all key battery minerals can be found in their own country.”

There may also be state subsidy mechanisms lurking in the background, the transparency of which is now expected.

The Chinese BYD presented its cars at the Munich Motor Show in early September. The brand is now coming to Europe with force.

How has the Chinese car industry reacted?

It prohibits path pricing but has not engaged in a fierce war of words with the EU. Lausala was recently at a conference where a representative of the Chinese car dealers association CADA appeared remotely.

“He said they don’t have any unhealthy mechanisms.”

The Chinese Chamber of Commerce responsible for EU affairs wrote in a statement the following:

“We strongly encourage the EU to approach China’s electric car industry objectively, instead of proceeding with unilateral economic and commercial actions.”

In the long term, the Chinese will probably open factories in Europe. In the internal market, there is no need to worry about tariffs. This is how Korean manufacturers and Tesla used to work.

Is it worth buying a cheap Chinese car now?

“If the Union takes additional measures based on this report, it will raise prices. It can be weighed through it. I emphasize that no one yet knows how long this will last and what the consequences will be.”

Hardly anything happens on a fast schedule. According to Reuters news agency the commission has 13 months to decide on sanctions.