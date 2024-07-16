Electric cars | The durability of the battery worries Finns when purchasing an electric car

Electric cars|More and more Finns say they are considering buying an electric car. The durability of batteries is a concern for many, but the concern is exaggerated in light of the statistics, says the manager responsible for car services at Lähi-Tapiola, who conducted the survey.

From the past a larger proportion of Finns could consider buying an electric car, according to a survey by financial group Lähi-Tapiola.

42 percent of the respondents could consider buying a plug-in hybrid car and 27 percent a fully electric car if they were to buy a car. Interest in fully electric cars had risen seven percentage points since the survey conducted in 2022.

49 percent of the respondents said they could consider a gasoline car and 19 percent a diesel car.

Major the concern when buying electric cars is related to battery life. The manager responsible for Lähi-Tapiola’s car services and traffic safety I met Alaviir however, battery damage is actually rare. He believes that people’s perceptions are influenced by the public attention battery injuries receive.

“It is true that damage to the driving battery of electric cars can be expensive or even impossible to repair, but the vast majority of damage to electric cars is minor parking lot and rear-end damage, the repair costs of which are no different compared to combustion engine cars of the same age and correspondingly equipped,” says Alaviiri in the press release.

“The battery technology of electric cars has already proven to be reliable, as evidenced by their long battery warranties. The repair possibilities of the drive battery, the availability of spare parts and the repair know-how are also developing all the time.”

The durability of the battery can be improved by not standing a fully charged electric car for long periods of time without driving and by avoiding fully charging the battery without actual need, Alaviiri advises.

Respondents were also concerned about the operating range of electric cars and the coverage of the charging network.

Alaviiri advises that you can improve the smoothness of the trip by planning the route and charging stops in advance.

Electric cars the amount in Finnish traffic is expected to multiply in the coming years.

There are currently around 250,000 rechargeable passenger cars on Finnish roads. According to the forecast published by the automotive industry in the spring, there would be slightly less than 800,000 chargeable cars in 2030, of which 500,000 would be fully electric.

The progress of electrification is expected to slow down this year due to the low economic cycle and high interest rates.

“The purchase of a car is often the biggest purchase for households after an apartment. It is natural that it makes you think in the current economic situation. However, the average price of used electric cars fell last year and the supply increased, and the used car trade has been lively,” says Alaviiri.