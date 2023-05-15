The electric cars keep pace with the market, which ad April 2023 compared to the same month of 2022 it has grown, according to Unrae data: 127,125 new cars were registered in Italy, against 98,818 a year ago. The contribution of rentals and fleets was significant, but the love story between the Italian and the car he is on his honeymoon again: last month more than 28% more were delivered than a year ago. AND the electric car has an increasingly “big” voice: 3,996 registered last month, a year ago there were 3,077, the growth amounts to 30% (29.9 to be precise) compared to a fleet in circulation that this year welcomed 28.6% of new cars. Analyzing the period from January to April 2023 Unrae data show greater attention of the average motorist towards battery-powered cars. From electric cars in Italy from the beginning of the year to April 41.8% more were registered than in 2022, 20,454 instead of 14,427. Perhaps we cannot yet speak of a “boom” of the electric car, but the numbers are numbers and in the first 4 months of this 2023 no other power supply has grown so fast: behind it we report a +32.7% of LPG (a by the way, here those that can be bought for less than 20 thousand euros) and a +32.1% of hybrids, petrol cars do not exceed the 30% increase (29.6).