Precious metals for batteries will never be enough, the market for accumulator components will skyrocket, it is the gold of the future: when it comes to electric cars, there is no longer any fake news. But those related to batteries are probably the most insidious because they are the most difficult to dismantle given that the topic is very technical. So let’s clarify things a little. And let’s say right away that the demand for battery metals decreased during 2023, causing a general weakening of prices compared to the record highs reached in 2022. However, despite this decrease, the horizon for the linked demand of these raw materials is destined to rise thanks to government initiatives that will support the purchase of electric vehicles and the decarbonisation of the transport sector.

We know that batteries are one of the most expensive components of electric vehicles, to the point that they represent around a third of the total cost of the vehicle. This is for the use of minerals such as lithium, nickel and cobalt. But to understand more, it is important to study the research that emerged from the recent S&P Global Commodity Insights workshop on battery metals held in Munich.

Well, according to data from S&P Global, daily spot prices of Platts lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide have remained around two-year lows. This is due to cautious purchasing by lithium refiners, who still prefer sourcing from long-term contracts. Not only that: the lithium market has suffered a sharp decline compared to the peak levels reached in November 2022, due to high prices which have compressed manufacturers’ margins. Not to mention that demand has also decreased due to high inventories in the supply chain and limited spending by manufacturers in a weak macroeconomic context.

At the moment, therefore, the lithium market is in a short-term supply surplus, thanks to the better-than-expected progress of eight production projects that have just come online located in Australia, Brazil, China, Canada, Zimbabwe and Argentina. And then, there has also been an increase in merger and acquisition activity of companies in the lithium market, as established players seek to secure supplies of this material by acquiring small, promising mining companies. In the long term, therefore, the likelihood of supply chain disruptions is much greater for lithium than for other key battery metals, given that most electric vehicle batteries will use lithium-ion chemistries.

S&P Global Mobility has predicted that a more than 270% increase in lithium production levels will be needed to meet the electric vehicle battery industry’s projected demand by 2030. Nickel and cobalt are also expected to be difficult materials to find, but to a lesser extent since the use of iron-based chemical products can compensate for their potential deficiency.

We also know that in the long term, the entry-level and premium segments of electric vehicles are consolidating towards two types of batteries: lithium iron phosphate, or LFP, and nickel-cobalt-manganese. For light-duty vehicles, high-nickel NCM batteries are expected to reach a market share of nearly 50% by 2030, while LFP and LMFP batteries (or LFP batteries with a higher manganese component) will reach a share of almost 30% by 2030. These are estimates, obviously, but shared by all analysts. And one thing is for sure: the volume market, where most of the demand lies, will be the battleground between some emerging technologies such as advanced LFP such as LMFP, high manganese NCM and monocrystalline NCM, which offer a good combination of cost competitiveness and modest energy consumption.

But is it true that China will dominate the automotive world thanks to their production power in the accumulator sector? Using the future is wrong, better to use the present: In the Chinese market, LFP chemicals – which currently make up around 70% of the electric vehicle market – are expected to maintain their dominant position due to the lower cost advantage. Range anxiety is also less of a concern given China’s better charging infrastructure. While NCM chemistries are expected to remain dominant in the European and US electric vehicle markets, LFP and its variants are expected to increase their market share on the back of improved range and increased demand for electric vehicles. of the mass market. Overall, battery pack sizes are expected to increase to an average of 75 kWh by 2030, up from 64 kWh in 2023, according to S&P Global Mobility.

And let’s return to the – fundamental – question of value. Platts’ European valuation of cobalt metal is still hovering around three-year lows, despite a rise in prices in recent weeks. This is due to increased demand for alloy metals and some replenishment activity by traders. S&P expects China’s stockpile body, the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration, to acquire 3,100 tons of cobalt metal from Chinese refineries with the aim of increasing its strategic reserve of the critical material from November 2023 to April 2024. This is expected to keep Chinese supply out of markets, and the surplus in the cobalt market is expected to persist through 2025, with increasing cobalt supply from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Indonesia keeping prices under pressure. In the salt market, a seasonal spike in demand for consumer electronics – which use lithium cobalt oxide batteries – then helped keep cobalt salt prices somewhat supported, although prices are expected to of cobalt sulphate, used in NCM batteries, will be lower. limited by slow demand for NCM in China. For cobalt hydroxide, the Platts CIF China rating has remained stable around $8.5/lb in recent weeks, due to lower inventories and tighter spot offers, which have been as low as $9/lb . Prices remain relatively close to production cost levels of around $7-8/lb CIF China, due to subdued downstream demand.

In Europe, meanwhile, several pieces of legislation are in the works to reduce import dependency and improve the domestic supply of key raw materials linked to the energy transition. For black mass, the toxic black dust produced from battery manufacturing waste and end-of-life batteries – from which precious metals such as nickel, cobalt and lithium can be extracted – a different set of rules will ultimately apply. The European Parliament’s proposal to the European Commission to designate the black mass as waste would allow Brussels to classify the material as hazardous waste and limit its export outside Europe, keeping the precious minerals contained within European borders. But with European Parliament elections set for June 2024, some market participants do not expect any changes to waste codes until 2025, despite calls for a quicker change in the rules. Until then, the black mass will continue to flow from Europe to Asia, where higher debts can be obtained thanks to greater recycling capacity in Southeast Asia and South Korea.