Electric cars | Tesla's operating profit at the end of the year fell short of expectations

The company warns that the growth rate will slow down.

Electric cars The operating profit and turnover of the manufacturer Tesla fell short of analysts' estimates in the last quarter of 2023.

Turnover grew by three percent from a year ago to 25.2 billion dollars, or just over 23.2 billion euros.

Excluding one-time deferred tax assets, the company's operating profit fell by almost 40 percent from a year ago to 2.5 billion dollars, or 2.3 billion euros.

In the last quarter of the year, the number of cars delivered by Tesla increased by 20 percent from a year ago.

The company's share value fell after the announcement.

Tesla's The reason for the lower-than-expected numbers is the significant reductions in the prices of electric car models. The company warned that the growth rate of production may slow down significantly this year compared to last year's wild rise.

“Our team is working on the next generation car model at our factory in Texas,” the company justified the slowdown in growth in its press release.

Investors are excitedly waiting for the new generation electric car described by Tesla, which is hoped to be a cheaper alternative to the electric car market.

