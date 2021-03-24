Electric cars Tesla tries to persuade Australia to change its laws, behind it all is an electric truck a few cents too wide

Under Australian law, only 2.5 meters wide vehicles may be driven on the country’s roads. The electric truck being prepared by Tesla is 34 millimeters too wide for Australian roads.

Electric car company Tesla wants Australia to change its car sizing legislation. The reason is that the electric truck prepared by Tesla is too wide for Australian roads.

The US media, among others, report on the matter CNET as well as a news agency Bloomberg.

Under Australian law, only 2.5 meters wide vehicles may be driven on the country’s roads. Tesla Semi is 34 millimeters too wide, according to Bloomberg.

“Because of this, Australia is likely to be left without first-generation electric heavy vehicles like the Tesla Sem,” Tesla writes in a statement.

Australia has introduced electric cars quite slowly. Electric cars accounted for 0.6 per cent of new cars sold in Australia in 2019, according to statistics from the country’s Electric Vehicle Council. For example, in Finland, the share of electric cars in new passenger cars sold was about 1.7 per cent in 2019 and 4.4 per cent last year.

Australia has also taken a different direction in terms of climate policy from, for example, the EU, Japan and South Korea. Where they aim to be carbon neutral by 2050, Australia is not committed to any specific deadline.

Teslan the electric truck has had to be released years ago. For example, in 2017, the founder of Tesla Elon Musk said that car production, which will accelerate from zero to one hundred in about five seconds without cargo, will begin in 2019. Now the target has been postponed and production is scheduled to begin in the middle of this year.

According to Cnet the car can drive more than 500 miles or more than 3,000 kilometers on a single charge. The price of the car is estimated to revolve around $ 150,000–180,000, or about $ 127,000–152,000.

In 2017, HS said Tesla’s goal is for its electric trucks to drive without a driver in the future, and the company says the Tesla Semi is equipped with an advanced autopilot.