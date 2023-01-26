Electric cars | Tesla posted a strong result again, but the company’s market position and profitability are threatened

The results report published on Wednesday gives a perhaps too rosy picture of Tesla’s situation. The competition is getting tougher and Tesla has had to lower the prices of its cars by dozens of percent.

Tesla published its results on Wednesday evening, and the company’s growth figures were strong once again. Car production increased by 44 percent, turnover by 37 percent and net profit by 43 percent from a year ago.

Although Tesla’s growth figures are excellent and downright unprecedented for a car company, the earnings report gives a perhaps too rosy picture of Tesla’s situation.

At the turn of the year, Tesla announced major price reductions. Tesla lowered car prices first in China and soon after in Western markets. For example In Finland, Tesla cut car prices by tens of percent in January overnight.

Since the price reductions coincided with the turn of the year, the strategic policy in question is not yet visible at all in the company’s October-December profit figures announced yesterday.

“The price reductions will certainly be reflected in Tesla’s results in the coming months,” says the investor Jukka Lepikkö. Lepikkö closely follows Tesla as an investment target and also trades in the company’s shares.

See also Space | "It was even a little scary" – The video shows how Space X's rocket lit up the night sky in Tampere Jukka Lepikkö, an investor who follows Tesla, estimates that Chinese electric car manufacturers are the biggest single threat to Tesla.

Clump of alders sees several reasons for Tesla’s price cuts.

“One reason is demand. Consumer confidence is low and interest rates have risen considerably, so many are now postponing the purchase of a car.”

CEO of Tesla Elon Musk assured at Wednesday’s press conference that demand is very strong and that the company is currently receiving record numbers of car orders.

Another significant reason for discounts, at least in the United States, are tax benefits. The United States recently proposed new tax cuts aimed at electric cars priced under $55,000. As a result of the price cut, the prices of Tesla’s most economical models fall below that limit.

Third Tesla is in a new situation: the company has to seriously struggle for market shares of electric cars.

Musk stated yesterday that he wants to use price reductions to bring electric cars within the reach of even wider masses of people. It sounds noble, but the underlying reasons can also be more nefarious.

Tesla has been the overwhelming leader of the electric car market so far, and the company has had a years’ head start on traditional car giants. Traditional car manufacturers have not brought enough electric cars to the market and the few models have often lagged behind Tesla’s cars in terms of performance.

However, the competition in the electric car market is picking up. Many western competitors are finally bringing competitive electric cars to the market. In many cases, the cars have also been more affordable than Tesla’s car models. For example, the credit rating agency S&P estimated last fall that Tesla’s market share is declining because competition is intensifying while Tesla has focused too much on premium class cars.

Lepikkö sees Chinese car manufacturers as a bigger threat than Western competitors. It is coming to the market from China a real onslaught of affordable and high-performance electric cars.

“Chinese electric car manufacturers are probably the biggest single threat to Tesla. Especially the Chinese BYD has come rushing into the electric car market and the company is even doing it profitably. Now BYD is also entering the European market, and Tesla’s price reductions are certainly partly related to this threat.”

It is telling that BYD has overtaken Tesla as the best-selling electric car on the Chinese market. China is the world’s largest car market.

About price reductions and despite the intensifying competition, Lepikkö still believes in Tesla’s long-term prospects.

Tesla’s newest factories in Berlin and Austin are far from their full potential. Tesla will therefore be able to grow and make its operations much more efficient than it is now, says Lepikkö.

“Tesla has set records after records in recent years. In the result published on Wednesday, you can see signs of growth slowing down, but it says something that Tesla’s car sales increased by tens of percent from a year ago, and that is a slow pace for the company.”