Tesla auction! Unmissable discounts on electric cars. tesla, a leading electric vehicle company founded by Elon Musk, is auctioning off some of its models at historic prices with the aim of ending excess inventory. This is a unique opportunity to purchase a Tesla car at an unbeatable price.

If you're looking for a Tesla at an unbeatable price, now is a good time to buy one. However, it is important to consider several factors before making a decision.

Tesla auctions off some of its models to eliminate excess inventory. Discounts of up to $5,000 USD on Model Ythe company's best-selling vehicle.

Why is Tesla auctioning off its cars?

– Excess inventory: According to Elon Muskmost people don't buy cars in the winter, which has created excess inventory that the company is looking to liquidate.

– Sales slowdown: Despite being a world leader in electric vehicles, Tesla has seen a slowdown in sales in recent months.

What models are up for auction?

The Model Y, has a current value of 954,900 pesos, Tesla's best-selling vehicle, and is the main model at auction. Discounts vary by model and configuration.

– Model Y Great Autonomy: 1,104,900 pesos

– Model Y Performance: 1,204,900 pesos

What other models are available?

In addition to the Model Y, there are also some Model 3 and Model S available at auction, although with smaller discounts.

– Model 3: 881,900 pesos

– Model 3 Long Range: 985,900 pesos

– Model S: 1,519,900 pesos

– Model S Plaid: 1,839,900 pesos

– Model X: 1,619,900 pesos

– Model X Plaid: 1,929,900 pesos

Where can I buy a Tesla at auction?

The auction cars are available on Tesla's website and at some dealerships. Cars up for auction are expected to sell out quickly.

According to the official website of teslathe estimated delivery for a electric vehicle new purchased today is April to May 2024. This time frame may vary depending on model, configuration, and location.

More popular models, such as the Model 3 and Model Y, may have longer delivery times than less popular models. Configuration options such as color, wheels, and battery pack may affect delivery time as well as the value of the vehicle.