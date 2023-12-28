Al Dhafra (Al-Ittihad)

The Maraib Hill Car Climbing Race begins on Friday, on the first day of the largest challenge, as part of the activities of the twenty-second day of the Liwa International Festival 2024. The three-day program will witness competitions for electric cars, the 6-cylinder turbo category, and the 8-cylinder gas category.

Climbing the hill is the most famous tournament in the “Maraib Festival,” which is organized by the Liwa Sports Club and the Department of Culture and Tourism, with the participation of many government agencies.

Hamdan Al Mazrouei, General Manager of Liwa Sports Club, confirmed that the car climb up the hill is a tough competition, especially with the strong steepness of the terrifying hill, which makes the climb competition an exciting experience. He said: The challenge is not climbing the hill, but rather achieving a record time in the experience, and trying to reach The strongest category.

He said: The hill climbing competition was divided into three days this season in a new experience, after it was held over two days in previous years. There are three categories on the first day, then two categories on Saturday, and the conclusion on Sunday with three categories, for a total of eight categories. .

Regarding the new category of electric cars joining the hill climb for the first time, Hamdan Al Mazrouei said: We want every season to have new additions to the competition, and after study and planning we decided that the electric cars category will join this season, so that it will be a unique and innovative challenge in climbing the hill.

The competition is scheduled to start at seven o’clock on Friday evening, and will continue until the end of all attempts for the participating cars, with two attempts for each car.