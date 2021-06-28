Electric cars, Stellantis with E-Gap for a new charging service

In Rome and Milan increases the possibility of using electric mobility in total comfort thanks to theagreement signed by Stellantis, the company born in recent months from merger between Fca and the Psa group, with E-Gap, a mobile and sustainable charging operator for electric cars, which will provide those who buy a new electric 500 with an on-demand electric charging solution at advantageous conditions for the 12 months following the purchase. The offer provides 10, 20, 30 kWh recharges starting from a cost of 7.30 euros (therefore from 0.73 euros per KWh), much more advantageous than the average cost of the classic fast recharge because, being an on demand service, it does not involve the costs necessary to reach the column.

Owners of the new electric 500 they can decide where and when to charge the car, without necessarily being present, by entering the code provided by the car dealership in the E-Gap app. Fast charging in the city is one simple and reliable solution which guarantees autonomy, safety and peace of mind: the E-GAP service offers an extension of the range of travel, making car journeys more serene.

“The agreement with Stellantis is an important step that E-Gap takes in the development of yours innovative business model, allowing customers of the iconic electric 500 to receive an exclusive Fast charging service wherever it is required in one very simple mode and at the cost of a normal fixed column. We believe it is to solve the problem of recharging your car in such a simple and technologically advanced way the real key to accelerating the development of this market and allow users to enjoy the experience of electric driving with enthusiasm. Smart charging can be today the real accelerator of sustainable mobility” he has declared Luca Fontanelli CEO of E-GAP.

“The partnership with E-Gap represents a further step to accelerate our path of transition to sustainable mobility, representing a complementary solution in addition to the other proposals of the Fiat brand ”he declared Eligio Catarinella, Country Manager Italy Fiat, Abarth and Lancia. “The Nuova 500 represents the beginning of the transition to full electric technology and, as the market leader, Fiat aims to lead this transition by offering smart solutions for all needs,” concluded Catarinella.