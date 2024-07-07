Starting from 12.00 on 8 July 2024, it is possible to access the “Domestic charging station bonus”, an incentive promoted by the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy (Mimit) and managed by Invitalia,

aimed at supporting the purchase and installation of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles. With a financial endowment of 20 million euros, the bonus aims to incentivize the spread of home and condominium charging points, facilitating the transition to electric mobility.

The contribution is intended for individuals resident in Italy and for condominiums represented by the administrator pro tempore or by a delegated condominium owner, for purchases and installations made from 1 January 2024. The bonus covers 80% of the purchase and installation price of charging infrastructures, such as columns or wall boxes. For private users, the maximum limit of the contribution is set at 1,500 euros, while for installations in the common areas of condominium buildings the limit is 8,000 euros.

Submitting the application takes place online through a dedicated IT platform, available from 12.00 on 8 July 2024 through the appropriate IT platform.

This digital tool It has been designed to simplify the application process and ensure efficient management of grant applications.

The “Domestic Charging Station Bonus” represents an important step forward in promoting sustainable mobility in Italy. Thanks to this incentive, many families and condominiums will be able to install domestic charging points at significantly reduced costs, helping to reduce the environmental impact of private transport and improve air quality in cities.

The initiative is part of a broader context of measures adopted by the government to promote the energy transition and reduce CO2 emissions. The widespread adoption of electric vehicles is in fact one of the main objectives of the national strategy for sustainability, and the “Domestic charging station bonus” is a fundamental step towards achieving this goal.

The Ministry of Business and Made in Italy highlights the importance of this measure, which not only supports technological innovation and environmental sustainability, but also contributes to economic growth by creating new job opportunities in the charging infrastructure sector. Furthermore, the incentive represents an opportunity to increase awareness and adoption of renewable energy among Italian citizens.

Invitalia, the national agency for development, will be responsible for managing the fund and disbursing contributions. The agency will also provide technical and informational support to those who wish to access the bonus, ensuring that the procedure is transparent and accessible to all potential beneficiaries.

The “Domestic Charging Station Bonus” is a strategic initiative which promotes the adoption of electric vehicles in Italy, offering concrete support to individuals and condominiums for the installation of charging infrastructure. This incentive not only facilitates the transition to more sustainable mobility, but also contributes to building a greener and more technologically advanced future for our country.