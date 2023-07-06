Electric cars | Soon, electric taxis will no longer have to wait in line to charge in Helsinki-Vantaa, when the 40-place Charging Area will be completed

The airport’s new charging area for electric taxis will be completed by the end of 2023. Initially, 40 taxis can be loaded at the same time, but it is possible to expand the area to 100 taxis.

to Helsinki-Vantaa the airport will have a new charging area for electric taxis at the end of the year. The operator of the area, Plugit Finland, informs that there will be 40 power charging points and they will be used by taxi traffic in the entire capital region.

The company is also responsible for the operation of the charging area.

The total power of the future charging field is about four megawatts. According to the release, the effect is considerable. Because the total power is high, in a full charging field, each charger receives a charging power of at least 90 kilowatts even in the full range.

“You can worry-free plan your trips according to the fact that you don’t have to wait in line for the charging device and there’s no need to wait unnecessarily because of the slow charging power,” says Plugit’s manager of professional transport charging operations Tuomas Mäkelä in the bulletin.

System according to the release, is designed so that the area can later be expanded to up to a hundred charging points. According to Mäkelä, in the future we plan to take into account all electric passenger buses.

Among other things, the charging system for Espoo’s Leppävaara electric buses is implemented by Plugit Finland.