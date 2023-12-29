Environmental, industrial and social nonsense. Thus Matteo Salvini, Transport Minister of the Meloni Government, once again attacks the European Union's decision to stop the sale of cars with diesel and petrol engines from 2035, thus encouraging the development of electric mobility. The representative of the League had already criticized the ban on endothermic cars several times and now he returns to the topic again with strong words that once again clarify the position of a part of the Executive on the transition of the automotive sector.

Salvini and the energy transition

During the opening ceremony of the Pedemontana Veneta, Salvini did not use half measures to define the decision taken at community level as wrong, while at the same time underlining that this is not a failure for the EVs: “Saying that in 10 years we will only be able to buy and sell electric cars is environmental, economic, industrial and social nonsense. My position is not a brake on electricity, which is instead part of the solution. Also because China is burning coal to produce the batteries that we use in Vicenza, Milan and Rome.”

Electric cars yes but not only

For the leader of the League, the choice to focus everything on electric would not represent a real benefit for the environment, with the choice of the European Union which would be “daughter of ignorance, of arrogance or of Chinese interests which evidently have convincing means to make certain choices that are absolutely out of this world. These choices are not pro-environment, indeed there is more pollution in China and the pollution does not remain only in that country. So electric yes, but also hydrogen and more.”

The impact of the European elections on electric vehicles

As reported by Quattroruote, the Transport Minister then highlighted how the 2024 elections could be a possibility to put a stop to this type of transition: “For the first time in history the European Parliament will be able to have a majority without the left, without the socialists. And this means stopping the follies of electric-only cars and other nonsense.”