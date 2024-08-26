Electric cars, good news on the safety front: the new obligations for “driverless” vehicles

The decision of the‘European Unionnow it’s definitive and the car manufacturers are moving accordingly. From 2035as is known, it will no longer be possible to sell new cars with petrol or diesel engines. The European Energy Ministers have ratified by majority the ban on internal combustion engines, except for those that will be powered by e-fuelas proposed by the Germany. But the sustainability of the automobile product and its industry – reports Il Sole 24 Ore – passes through two obligatory paths: the limitation of CO2 and Nox emissionswith the mandatory ban on thermal engines; the installation on all vehicles of safety devices. On the one hand, sales of electric cars they don’t take off and for many car companies there is the spectre of layoffs of mass of workers, the good news comes from security front: with the new obligations cars will be increasingly safer and consequently accidents should also decrease.

In fact, if there is much talk about the European ban on the construction of cars with internal combustion engines starting from 2035, and therefore of the consequent compulsory transition to electric carslittle is said about the regulations that require manufacturers to place on the market, starting from last July 1stonly vehicles equipped with a package of safety devices also established by the European Union. This measure will greatly contribute to the car safety and to the decrease in road accidents with the consequent decrease in deaths, injuries and costs, including social costs, for communities. And a trend that is not likely to end any time soon.

But the drop in sales they investments in safety are having consequences. Teslathe electric car giant, is not immune to these dynamics. Intensifying competitionespecially from Chinese manufacturers, and the delay in renewing the product range, have led the company to a difficult situationwith a decrease in profits and marginsi, in addition to two consecutive quarters of declining sales, an unprecedented event in its history. As a result, it announced layoffs that might be of interest nearly 15% of its workforcethat is to say about 20,000 peoplespanning multiple levels of the company, including management roles and staff responsible for the Supercharger network.