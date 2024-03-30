The power grid is under maximum load in the Netherlands and this is causing more and more problems for companies. Electric cars, among other things, result in threatening letters from grid operators.

Strangely enough, we at autoblog are sometimes accused of being against electric cars. Often from people who have an interest in the success of these cars and/or related industry. It is therefore big business, partly because of the billions that the government provides. And of course everyone can stand up for their own beliefs or livelihood.

In reality, of course, we have nothing against EVs and we have no interest in them at all. In fact, if there are EVs like the Porsche Mission However, there are also some disadvantages to the electric car. And of course it is inappropriate not to mention them.

One of those obvious disadvantages is that an EV does not run on sunshine and roses. At least not unless the required power is generated with solar panels or by burning roses in a biomass power plant. The units simply guzzle energy. And it must flow through the power grid.

It increasingly appears that this power grid is reaching the limits of its capacity. And that's annoying when you have 10 kilos of steak in the freezer. But also, if you have a company. After all, a reliable (and cheap) energy supply is one of the drivers of economic activity and growth. And quality publishing the Financieel Dagbladthe alarm bell is now sounding in that regard.

More and more companies are receiving 'threatening letters' from the grid operators stating that they are using more than the agreed amount of electricity. Before, that wasn't a problem. As a company you automatically received a slightly larger bill. But nowadays the letters contain harsh threats. Companies affected are warned that if it happens again, they will be legally held liable for all (financial) consequences of overloading the power grid.

Businessman Eduard van Antwerpen gives his moving account. On January 17, his company used 97 kilowatts of power from 8:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. That was 9 kW more than the agreement. Network operator Stedin then sent the now dreaded letter. Van Antwerpen indicates that his company, which builds water treatment plants, cannot bear enormous costs due to damage to others if the consumption of a certain amount of electricity is exceeded. This probably applies to many companies.

But, do you realize at the supreme moment that you are asking too much power? And how can something like this actually happen? Van Antwerp, went looking for the cause. At his company with 50 employees, all machines were running at the time in question. But there were also two EVs charging at the charging station. One of them was a new model that required extra power. So 'sustainable' behavior can really set you back.

The company actually wants to expand due to ridiculous success. But that is not possible at all with the current power grid. Van Antwerpen says he is investigating alternatives. Expand with a factory in America, which means potential employment disappears. Possibly buy a gigantic battery that can be charged outside peak load, but that is expensive and basically adds nothing to the product itself. Or then – yes – buy a gas generator. But then again, that's not the case bon ton of course if you want to do 'green business'.

It has now become a widespread problem that other network operators also recognize. 'Energy hubs' are being considered as a short-term solution. Companies on an industrial estate then coordinate their consumption so that they do not all put maximum strain on the grid at the same time. Rob Jetten has already opened the subsidy pot with 166 million euros for this alone. But there are many bureaucratic snags. Who pays for what? How does it all work legally? So far it hasn't gotten off the ground. There are 70 applications at Enexis alone. But the energy hub at Schiphol Trade Park is the only one that is operational to date.

So there is still a lot of work to be done. Or perhaps we should try something with hydrogen. Or gasoline or something like that. However?

