Electric cars Renault, Mitsubishi and Nissan alliance report tens of billions in electric car investment: 35 new models to be launched soon

Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi plan to invest an additional € 23 billion in electric cars over the next five years.

Renault, The alliance of carmakers formed by Nissan and Mitsubishi intends to invest even more in the electronic future of automotive.

The Alliance has already invested € 10 billion in electrification, but plans to invest an additional € 23 billion over the next five years, according to the Alliance’s recent 2030 Roadmap. is told.

The Alliance is one of the world’s largest electric car manufacturers, with more than a million electric cars sold to date.

By By 2030, companies plan to introduce 35 new electric car models and thus offer the world’s largest range of electric cars.

It is based on five basic structures of electric cars. The use of these common infrastructures is set to increase from the current 60% to 80% over the next four years.

In addition, the price of the traction battery is also to be reduced. The Alliance says it aims to have half the current price of the battery in 2026 and a third by 2028.

Ambitious plans and financial investments have been taken into account in the budgets of the alliance companies announced last year.

Investment underlying this is the desire to keep up with the competition as electric cars become more widespread and respond to expansion plans by Tesla and Toyota, for example.

“The Alliance will hold its place among the world’s leading automakers,” the Alliance’s Chairman of the Board Jean-Dominique Senard said according to Reuters news agency at a virtual event showcasing a fresh roadmap.